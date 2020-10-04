The Elite, Radical Parents and the Order of Liberty | Opinion

Bárbara Reis, whom I consider a lot, wrote two articles titled “The Elite and Radical Parents”, on the theme “Citizenship and Development” and what happened to two children in an elementary school in Famalicão. It started like this: “An elite Portuguese club has taken sides with the couple who are fighting so that their children can fail the Citizenship and Development discipline without failing the school year.

He refers to the manifesto “For the defense of educational freedoms” with several dozen subscribers, including myself. So I am part of the “elite”, although – I confess – I would rather be one of the “radical parents”, since they and their children are notable citizens of this story.

A very curious – symptomatic – fact, in the articles that support the action of the Ministry of Education, is to ignore entirely the inevitable fact that the ministry has pushed its descent to the point of ordering disapproval, for two school years. , of two 12-year-old children. and 14 years old – a gesture of political extremism, administrative violence, which I have never seen at any time, in Portugal or in any country I know. The articles also ignore the ministry’s threat of disciplinary action against the teachers, who, by unanimous decision of the relevant class councils, transferred the two students at the end of the 2018/19 school year. It is never to read too much, in passing, on the two pupils, the synthesis of the appreciation – really well informed – of their teachers: the school performance, reveals exemplary civic attitudes, is sensitive and supports the others, accomplishes all proposed tasks, is responsible and demonstrates integrity in his actions, is rigorous in carrying out all activities and is autonomous ”. The intervention of the ministry was to exercise coercive power to fail these two students during the 2019/20 academic year and also, retroactively, during the 2018/19 academic year.

Today, it is true, students attend grades 7 and 9, depending on their age and merits. But it is not for the generosity of the ministry. If the Secretary of State’s wish had been granted, the two children would be humiliated by the state and enrolled in this school, still in grades 5 and 7, going back two years in the school and the path of life, according to the prescription communicated to the parents. This is not only happening because the family reacted in court and it was the court which, by admitting the precautionary measure, cut off the administrative measure, allowing the students to go ahead. The Secretary of State, speaking to the aforementioned “elite”, wrote here: “the admission of a precautionary measure does not mean that it is postponed, as the jurists who signed the manifesto know”. In other words, the Secretary of State remains behind the bushes, awaiting the failure of the judicial process, in order to consume the ministerial repressive power over these two children. Worse would be impossible.

The second major omission, in supporting articles for the ministry, is to ignore the concrete human rights of this case at all. The rights held by this family are human rights of the highest dignity, which cannot be ignored by any bureaucrat, however powerful. I will say more: especially if it is powerful. These rights are mainly two in number: the primacy of parents in the education of their children; and freedom of conscience.

I start with this one. Freedom of conscience is, at the universal level, one of the oldest pillars of the “bill of rights” and of the construction of constitutionalism. Several other freedoms and rights are built on it. In the articles, there is a subtext of disqualifying critics, because they are “catholics”, or “conservatives”, or “hock”. They even add “ultra”: the “ultra-conservative” – ​​an “ultra-small” is still killing. It’s noise. But the Constitution and the texts of international law do not provide: “Freedom of conscience is inviolable, except in the case of Catholics, conservatives or hocks and, above all, ultra-conservatives.” If so, there is no freedom of conscience. However, there are – and it’s for everyone. Does anyone think differently from me? It is respect. Especially the State, because it is opposed to him the rights, freedoms and guarantees. The freedom of conscience of anyone is inviolable.

Then, the primacy of parents in education. Bárbara Reis traveled to 1948 to circumscribe the interpretation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. As we know, the adoption context marks all documents, which does not limit their value and scope. The rules are fully valid at all times and in their space, as long as they are in force. In fact, the precept of the Universal Declaration on the Primacy of Parents contains timeless principles of natural law that appear in all the relevant texts that I know of: Portuguese Constitution, Declaration of the Rights of the Child, European Convention on the Rights of the Child. man, Convention on the Rights of the Child, Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union. Go read. The ministry, however, ignores it in the whole process of harassing these children and their parents, thus showing the Portuguese the inability to guide the teaching of citizenship. How does someone teach what he doesn’t know? How can someone teach what violates every day?

It is shocking that the rules of constitutional and international law violated, in this case, by the ministry, in the inconceivable case of the children of Famalicão, are standards – imagine! – which appear in the “Reference documents” of the “National Strategy for Citizenship Education”, indicated on the pages of the Internet portal of the Ministry. This can only be an anecdote. Or maybe a joke in bad taste, making fun of citizenship, its concept, its soul, its content. An ode to hypocrisy.

I wanted to be one of those radical parents or teachers 2018/19. Because everyone is a candidate for the Order of Liberty – and I would too

After all, who are the great citizens of this story? Who has shown that you know what citizenship is? They are Famalicão’s parents, his two sons and brothers. With courage and simplicity, they know their freedoms and defend them. They affirm them. They don’t squat or rojo. They do not kneel in the face of injustice and intimidation. They don’t attack anyone: they defend what is yours – your conscience, your personality. Great men, great women will be the sons and daughters of this family. Great citizens of Portugal. Great citizens are also teachers who, before the ministry’s steamroller, had the professional honesty and pedagogical seriousness to pass both students, due to their clear academic merit.

So I wanted to be one of those radical parents or teachers 2018/19. Because everyone is a candidate for the Order of Liberty – and so would I. The diploma says: “The Order of Liberty is designed to distinguish relevant services rendered in defense of the values ​​of civilization, in favor of the dignity of the human person and the cause of liberty.” This is what is at stake: the values ​​of civilization, the dignity of the human person, the cause of freedom.

When the primacy of parents in the education of their children and freedom of conscience is once again understood and respected by everyone in Portugal, especially by the Ministry of Education, it will be a great day. We owe this great day to this family of Famalicão and to these teachers in particular, and to all who act like them. For me, in these cases, I can only say: Thank you.

