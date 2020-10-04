Joacine Katar Moreira stars in a short film: “C’est moi” | Covid-19

This is not the debut of Joacine Katar Moreira in the seventh art. But it’s the first time he’s done it since he’s been in São Bento. The unregistered member is one of the protagonists of the new short film by Guinean filmmaker and director Welket Bungué, whose primary intention is “to call for unity, by celebrating the differences of each”. TO THE PUBLIC, Joacine Katar Moreira praises the work of the director and highlights the “strong artistic side” of the project.

In 2013, the MP had already participated in the film Bob, by Inês Oliveira, but her participation in this format is unprecedented. He does it because culture is “an oxygen pump” for him, he justifies. About her role in the film, in which she was invited to give an opinion on interculturality and gender in contemporary Portuguese society, she synthesizes and challenges to watch: “It’s me”.

Photograph kindly provided by Inês Subtil

“I was already following Welket Bungué’s work with great enthusiasm, but this invitation was a total surprise, especially given the moment we are living in”, begins by explaining the deputy. “I accepted the invitation to participate in this project because I trust Welket’s work and was pretty sure he would be serious and worthy. And having a strong artistic side also attracted me, ”continues Joacine Katar Moreira.

Although she considers the work of a deputy as an essential worker (as shown in the film), she justifies that this was the gaze carried by the director and recalls that “Parliament did not close during the state of ’emergency”. In addition, parliamentary work, in particular legislative work, “was fundamental for a rapid and effective response to the pandemic”, he underlines.

“In the film, I cannot disconnect myself from what I am, even because it was not what I was asked to do”, describes Joacine Katar Moreira, who also carried the performance aspects and interpretation on stage. In the end, the results were positive: “I think it was worth the risk”.

The project represents a group of essential workers who did not stop working during the first phase of the pandemic. Photograph kindly provided by Inês Subtil

Hybrid participation

In response to PÚBLICO, the director qualifies the participation of Joacine Katar Moreira as a “hybrid”, since he participates “as a citizen actively engaged in social policies aimed at empowerment and humanization (in the democratic sense of the term) of ethnic communities and minorities. disadvantaged or alienated by the current politico-social system ”, but she is also placed in the role of actress, in a moment of interpretation of the short text. “In this sense, Joacine is symbolically and conventionally displaced from the situation of political control that she had to face,” explains Welket Bungué.

Mudança is one of four short films that are part of the ‘Essentials’ program, a project that describes how a group of essential workers maintained their professional activity during the first phase of the covid-19 pandemic (disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2). Joacine Katar Moreira is also finalizing a proposal to create the status of essential worker. “I think we owe it to professionals who, in a pandemic environment, could not be confined and protected because they were fundamental in the fight against covid-19 and who need salary recognition and greater job protection. ”

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

The film, which lasts approximately 30 minutes, can be viewed on the Teatro Bairro Alto website and is also available on the YouTube platform. Mudança is based on two poems written by the director’s father and mixes spoken interpretation and choreography. The poems, published in the book Cabaró, Djito Tem !, were the inspiration for the work, which “addresses opinions on power structures in postcolonial Europe, exposes the fragility and popularization of certain essential positions in the work forum and which are mostly occupied for women, ”director Welket Bungué told PÚBLICO. The project also tackles racism and institutional dishonesty “in the management of natural and human resources,” he adds.

“We can expect poetry, an intertextual richness linked to the timeless discourse of the texts of Paulo Tambá Bungué [pai do realizador], articulated with the imposing oratory of Joacine as a committed citizen ”, he anticipates.

continue reading