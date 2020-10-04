Letters to the Director | Opinion

State and transparency

João Miguel Tavares’ comment on the public procurement plan is relevant in emphasizing the need for all data to be easy and quick to consult. But another very important fact concerns justice or changing the laws in competitions, as your article on the purchase of motor vehicles by the CP shows, in which one of the contestants challenges the winner and the case passes. in the courts (and this is customary and customary in all public work), spending millions of dollars in the meantime or crippling the country. Isn’t it possible for the work or purchase to continue while the court decides, and then the winner is compensated? These protest maneuvers are more than common. Transparency and clear contracts, swift justice and an authoritative state.

Heitor Ribeiro, Queluz de Baixo

Portugal at its best

Who does not remember the last images of the government of Sócrates, with the country already in bankruptcy and this one resembling a general harassed by the lost “war” by promising to his “troops” the big investments to follow, like the new one? Lisbon airport, new bridge over the Tagus, the TGV, the port of Sines, etc. It seems to us that with the new government plan, called the “Recovery and Resilience Plan”, and with the millions who will come from Europe, a new chapter will open the “Socrates II Plan”. In Miguel Sousa Tavares’ latest opinion piece on tackling the crisis at Expresso, he says: “(…) the first thing the German government (and others too) did was reduce taxes of individuals and especially people. companies. There, we think that the key to the recovery will be in the performance of companies, here, as we saw this week in the parliamentary debate, it is the opposite, it is the State … to save (…). This criticism does not mean that public investments are not necessary and as crucial to tackle the crisis that covid-19 has exacerbated, but if one makes this recovery largely dependent on the continued growth of the state, when the European “fuel” is running out, let’s have the illusion that public spending and debt will again greatly exceed income, which will plunge us back into a hopeless economic situation. Our fate is sad.

Fernando Ribeiro, S. João Da Madeira

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Advantages and disadvantages

Fátima Campos Ferreira is to be congratulated on the 18th anniversary of the For and Against program. For some it was impartial, for others the impartiality was behind the scenes. I liked the generality of the subjects covered, the questions raised and the endless doubts that several experts were unable to elucidate. The program had more advantages than disadvantages. Maria Lúcia Amaral, Mediator, spoke about the “land that unites us” as a basis for understanding and solidarity. In the public, big names populated different fields. However, the presence of a soil “specialist” was lacking. Homeless man would explain what it’s like to be a sidewalk dweller in Portugal 2020.

Ademar Costa, Póvoa de Varzim

continue reading