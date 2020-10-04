With more or less drama, the budget will be approved | Editorial

The Left Bloc is a small step away from the victory of negotiations on the 2021 budget. With the return of the PCP to its steel walls, which brings it closer to Soviet delirium rather than to European democracies (as we did this Saturday. noted in an editorial), the Bloc led the negotiations and accumulated victories. He succeeded in blocking new state loans to Novo Banco, increases in pensions, succeeded in reducing the precariousness of labor laws, increases in the minimum wage, new hires for the national health system or the formalization of new social assistance. But, given all these achievements, the Bloc continues to tighten the rope and present new demands. It is good to understand why.

The Bloc suffers from the same panic as the PCP each time it has to leave its bastion of protest and share the responsibilities of power. During the years of the common positions he never had as much power of influence in the decisions of the government as today, but the story of a popular front essential to defeat the right, the vestiges of Passos Coelho and the legacy of the troika enabled it to live with the deficit. zero or the sale of Novo Banco to a vulture fund. Today, the right is dying in the polls and has deserted its ideological field because of the involvement of the state in the fight against covid-19 and the economic crisis. The Bloc has realized that it is more difficult to explain a compromise attitude to its voters. Each time the government submits its proposals, the Bloc therefore tries to invent new proposals.

All this would be easier to manage, if the spirit of the “thing” had survived the last legislative elections. He did not survive. The electoral strengthening of the PS led António Costa to believe that he could survive with deals made by the line. The Bloco has never hidden its discomfort in the face of this humility. His business intransigence largely reflects his resentment for the arrogance of his former partner.

Once here, the two will have to give in. The Bloc more than the government, which already has a budget that looks more like a public aid program than an action program to govern the country. And they will have to give in, because the instinct for political survival drives them. Failure now, with a president with limited powers, a few months away from the European presidency, in a country devastated by the pandemic and the economic crisis, would open the doors to the right. The ghost is back. The political crisis will be avoided not out of love for the country at risk, but out of fear of electoral sanctions. It is called democracy.

