What if being groomed was a right and taking care of everyone? | Social issues

Create a public response network with universal and usually free access Extend licenses to those who need to care for their relatives, friends or neighbors. Reduce working time in the field of employment. Redistribute work in the domestic sphere, so as not to overburden women. Pay with dignity those who make care a profession. This is the vision expressed in the “manifesto for the future” written by José Soeiro, Mafalda Araújo and Sofia Figueiredo, in the book Caring for those who care, which has just been edited by Objectiva, a seal of Penguin Random House.

continue reading