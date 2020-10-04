Gas lobby leads Europe to a dead end | Investigation

Portugal does not allow fossil exploration and wants to be a leader in the alternative: “green” hydrogen. But the EU continues to finance gas pipelines and gas-fired power plants that cost more than 100 billion euros. At the same time, Europe wants to be carbon neutral and keep global warming below two degrees. Gas companies are now betting on a strategy of maintaining drilling, selling and “trapping” CO2. Because more than the environment, it is economics and geopolitics that we are talking about, when we talk about gas.