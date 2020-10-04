Pandemic restrictions: how long will the Portuguese last? | Covid-19

For seven months now, in Portugal as in almost the entire developed world, life has been running behind masks, without kisses or hugs, in teleworking, and with the risk that a new confinement will become omnipresent, immersing the life of each one in a sort of stand-by with no end in sight, as there is no end in sight the contingency state measures which, among other restrictions, limit gatherings to 10 people and prohibit the sale of alcoholic beverages from from 8:00 p.m., except in restaurants. Despite this, there is no resonance among the Portuguese who, in cities like Madrid, London, Paris and Berlin, have taken thousands of people to the streets holding up posters with the word freedom and the cries of “Les masks make us slaves ”or“ This is already tyranny ”.

