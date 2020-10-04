“Mobile Work Act”: Heil wants to establish 24 days home office as a minimum requirement – politics

According to the will of Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD), employees should be legally entitled to at least 24 days at home office per year in the future – provided there are no understandable reasons against it. As reported by “Bild am Sonntag”, Heil has completed the announced “Mobile Work Act”. According to the minister, it stipulates that an employer may only refuse a request for mobile working if there are organizational or operational reasons for doing so.

“Wherever possible, all employees should be legally entitled to mobile working at least 24 days a year,” Heil told the newspaper. “If both parents have a job where mobile working is possible, then according to my suggestion one parent can take turns working from home one day a week. That makes family life a lot easier. “

Heil also justified its advance with the experience of the Corona period. “The virus has taught us that much more mobile work can be done than we thought. Mobile working is not only for young people from desks sitting in a cafe with a laptop and a latte macchiato. Because mobile working is an integral part of the modern world of work for some, but is not yet possible for many, a law is needed. ‘

The German Federation of Trade Unions (DGB) considers the plans inadequate. “The planned legal entitlement of just 24 days is clearly not enough. That means only one day of mobile work every two weeks, ”says DGB boss Reiner Hoffmann. That hardly meets the wishes of many employees. “Such a minimum requirement is a concession to employers who are still blocking the issue.”

“Even the home office has to end at some point”

Salvation would like to see the 24 days as a lower limit. Employees and employers can also make agreements about more working from home in collective labor agreements or company agreements. “All employees have the right to negotiate mobile work with their boss,” Heil said. ‘Of course a baker cannot bake bread at home.’

However, it is no longer possible for employers to refuse mobile working in principle. “In the future, boss and employees will negotiate on an equal footing,” Heil said. In addition, the law prescribes that working hours at the home office must be recorded digitally. “Working from home shouldn’t mean that you don’t even let go of work. Even in the home office, work has to end at some point. “

Statutory accident insurance must also continue to apply: “Statutory accident insurance covers the way to work. Even with mobile working, for example, the way to daycare or school and from there back to the home office must be assured, ”says Heil.

According to the report, the Federal Department of Labor has ordered an investigation into home offices in the corona pandemic. According to this data, 36 percent of dependent employees worked from home in July and August – this equates to a total of about 14.6 million employees. In the same period last year, the share was 24 percent. 87 percent of those who worked from home during the pandemic were “very satisfied” or “satisfied”.

The plans of the rescue are not without controversy. Labor market expert Johannes Vogel of the FDP called a modern legal framework for mobile working “a long time ago”, but criticized that Heil apparently did not want to change the Working Hours Act at all. “But this law is completely outdated. We urgently need more freedom about where and when we work, ”says Vogel.

Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier (CDU) had already opposed the introduction of a legal right to home office in May. “Above all, we need less bureaucracy, not always new state guarantees,” he told the DPA. (dpa)