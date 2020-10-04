An Apple TV with the A14 has been tested for quality gaming

Apple wants Apple TV to become an important platform for games and create the conditions for the next model. Details on this issue are revealed by the leaky fudge (Choco_bit).

Apple TVs with the A12X / A12Z chips and a chip similar to the A14 (found in the iPad Air 4 and iPhone 12) are currently being tested by Apple. Apple was also working on a dedicated controller for its multimedia box.

Apple’s goal would be to have high quality games for Apple Arcade, especially with titles that could rival The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo’s title released on Wii U and Switch in 2017. And to have high quality games visually, you need electricity. This would explain the integration of Apple’s latest chips.

It even states that at least the A13 chip is required for some games. As a reminder, Apple Arcade is available for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac.

There were already rumors about the new Apple TV. A few months ago, the iOS 13.4 beta hid a new model, code-named T1125, with a more powerful processor. Floor noise also related to 64 and 128 GB of storage space.