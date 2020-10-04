For the right of fathers to be treated like mothers | Chronic

It’s a fact, we put our hands on our heads every time we hear of a ruling from a supposedly macho judge, those who downgrade domestic violence or accuse women of rape, those who quote the Bible. , and build arguments with them to judge the facts. We are outraged because colleges continue to have old professors who seem to have emerged from the 1950s, but we are not outraged at judges who remain trapped in the prejudice that mother is mother and father is an accessory.

João, fictitious name of a real man, was the father and mother of his children. Joana, fictitious name of João’s real wife, never wanted to have children. He ended up having them in exchange for a house and a car negotiated with João. Joana had a career, she came home late, she was tired and when the babies were crying from hunger, João got up, took the kids, approached their mother – who made them suck, then turn away from the other side and keep sleeping – then João would burp them and go back to sleep without checking first if it was necessary to change the diaper.

It was with João that the children learned to eat, to take their first steps, to leave their diapers, to say their first words, to ride a bicycle. Joana got tired of married life and decided she wanted a divorce and unlike Agata’s song, she wanted the jewelry, the car, the house, the bank accounts, and the country house, but she didn’t didn’t want children. João wanted his children but he also wanted a fair distribution of the goods. Joana was furious and swore that João would be nothing, descendants included.

The court decided that the material property would be divided, as the residence would not be shared equally because the mother is the mother. It was not helpful for João and his witnesses, including the children themselves, to explain to the judge that Joana was an absent mother. For the magistrate, motherhood is feminine and paternity is masculine, therefore indifferent and carefree. So John can pick up his children on Thursday and deliver them on Sunday. Fortunately, parents will tell me that they can only see them every two weeks and only on weekends.

As we’ve seen this week, it’s not just the courts that are sexist, so are politicians. The establishment of an alternative residence for children in the event of a parent’s divorce as a “preferred solution by law” has not progressed. Contrary to what was initially planned, the deputies of the PS and the PSD agreed only that “the court can determine the alternative residence of the child with both parents, independently of a mutual agreement in this regard and without prejudice to the fixing of alimony “. Previously, the idea was to define that the alternative residence of minors would become the rule to be adopted by the courts, regardless of the parents’ will, which would oblige the judges to the obligation of motivation each time they would take a contrary decision. . A missed opportunity, as the Portuguese Association for Parental Equality and the Rights of the Child says.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Parents are no longer strangers in their children’s lives. In fact, in the last interview that Daniel Sampaio gave to the PUBLIC, he spoke about it, using the research that has been done in this area and which shows that there is a biological reaction in men who are going to be parents and also those who take care of their babies. A “revolution”, classifies the psychiatrist, which could lead to a change of paradigm in the way in which the company looks at the father, namely the courts to decide on the custody of the children, he believes.

At a time when there is so much talk of equal rights between genders, ethnicities, sexual options, it is important that these same rights also reach families and that fathers are treated like mothers.

continue reading