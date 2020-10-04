Children’s well-being during the covid-19 pandemic | Coronavirus

Our lives have changed a lot in recent months due to the covid-19 pandemic, with changes in work and family routines. For many families, home has become the new place of work and the center of children’s school activities. These changes can generate imbalances and stress, especially for more vulnerable social groups, but they can also be understood as a potentiation of new opportunities. While these experiences may coexist, the prevailing sense of overload or discovery will depend on existing personal, relational, and economic resources. These aspects influence the lives of adults and are reflected in the well-being of children. And how do the children cope with this new situation, with changes in their routines and far from many of their social references?

continue reading