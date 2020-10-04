Desalination, employment vouchers and mining strategy in the sea | Oceans

The ocean and its importance as a climate regulator, treasure trove of biodiversity and guarantor of life have been slow to be recognized by national and international institutions working for a more balanced and ecologically sustainable world. But that time has passed and here the most recent document was about what we need to do by the ocean and what we can learn from it was prepared by the Ministry of the Sea and is being discussed public until November 2. The national marine strategy 2021-2030 comprises 160 measures which aim to meet ten objectives in which knowledge and technology cross practically all sectors and in which the fight against climate change and pollution and the restoration of ecosystems is essential. the head of all. There are proposals to invest in desalination, in a more sustainable maritime fleet, and also, and perhaps the most controversial of all, another crack in the door to marine mining.

