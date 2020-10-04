Portuguese nights in Curtas de Vila do Conde | Cinema

For the first time, Curtas Vila do Conde presents its national competition outside the limits of its municipal theater: the 17 films of the festival’s noble competition can be seen in Porto (Trindade), Faro (Auditorium IPDJ) and Lisbon (Ideal) as well than online through the website. A solution imposed by the limits demanded by covid-19, to be sure, but also an opportunity to make these films – whose distribution on the commercial circuit is always intermittent – to meet other audiences and have an exposure much wider than usual.

