TV debate of the vice-candidates: Kamala Harris – the upcoming US president? – Politics

After the debate is before the debate – oh, really? US President Donald Trump’s corona disease has upset everything, possibly including the plans for the TV debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Joe Biden’s Vice Candidate Kamala Harris. It should take place next Wednesday in Salt Lake City, Utah. Susan Page, manager of the USA Today newspaper, will be the moderator. She has reported on the White House for four decades, accompanied six presidents and eleven electoral campaigns. “Our democracy lives through such debates,” she says.

But will this debate even exist? Pence and his wife tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday. It is still open whether he should be quarantined at all. His last public contact with Trump was in the White House rose garden on Monday. According to his own information, he also met the president in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

However, interest in the Vizes’ TV debate has likely exploded. Both candidates are under special observation. Kamala Harris, senator and former attorney general in California, is a brilliant speaker. Sharp tongue and quick witted. During the primaries, she accused Biden in a televised debate of supporting racist senators and thwarting programs supporting integration schools in the 1970s. That was the only moment when Biden looked bad. He is honored to still nominate her.

What Americans should be most interested in, however, is whether Harris can also be president. Biden would be 78 years old when he took office. In the worst case, the Vice President must be willing and able to determine the fate of the country. Harris must not only rely on her rhetorical skills, but must have a certain gravitas. On the one hand. On the other hand, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India has to motivate other “people of color” to vote. That, in turn, requires aggressiveness. Could Harris be president? The burden of proof rests on their shoulders.

Pence heads the White House corona task force

61-year-old Mike Pence, on the other hand, is quite calm, quiet and unobtrusive. The ex-Catholic, who originally wanted to become a priest before converting to the Grace Evangelical Church, should get the votes of the white, conservative evangelicals for Trump. “I’m a Christian, Conservative, Republican – in that order,” Pence says of himself, rejecting both the theory of evolution and the proposition of man-made climate change.

His biggest handicap is, of course, evident in Trump’s corona disease: Pence has been head of the White House’s corona task force since April. He regularly predicted that the pandemic would end soon. In May he spoke of “enormous progress” in the fight against the virus. The working group around virologists Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx could be disbanded, Pence said. This announcement caused horror in medical circles. More than 200,000 Americans have now died from Covid-19. Harris will not miss this.