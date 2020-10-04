An agenda and calendar for (rights of) street animals | Animals

Animais de Rua and Quinta das Águias met again to launch the association’s already traditional solidarity agenda, as well as the calendar. The theme for this year is the animal cause and its interpretation. In view of the conditions imposed by covid-19, the organization invited 28 Portuguese artists to illustrate the two products with works that represent each other’s interpretation of the animal cause.

The editions bring together works produced by 28 personalities, including Nuno Markl, Vhils, Siza Vieira, Joana Vasconcelos, Ana Galvão and Joana Avurez. Fourteen works adorn the diary and the 14 others the calendar. This year the edition is special not only for the participation of Portuguese artists, but also to be made from recycled paper. In an environmental commitment, it is a “decision that has more than meaning”, defends Daniela Pinto, head of Animais de Rua, speaking to P3.

In Portugal, according to the Animal People and Nature party, there has been an increasing abandonment of animals during the pandemic. In this context, “unite our forces and bring the two associations [Associação Animais de Rua e Quinta das Águias] it’s strictly necessary, ”emphasizes Daniela Pinto. So the goal is “the same as always”: with the proceeds from sales, this partnership aims to raise funds so that the two can continue working and can help more animals.

Although having different goals and roles, the two organizations have worked together “for a long time”, explains Daniela Pinto. The association aims to save and sterilize animals and promote adoption and education programs. La Quinta, being a sanctuary, welcomes animals to the premises and promotes educational programs. They thus maintain a close cooperative relationship – the association collects the animals and the farm welcomes them. One of the examples cited by Daniela Pinto is the Santo Tirso fire in July 2020, which killed at least 73 animals. As part of a common action, the animals rescued by the Association received shelter in Quinta das Águias.

All the money collected goes to associations and the protection of street animals. Those interested can purchase the set for 15 euros or separately for 8.75 euros (the calendar) and 7.75 euros (the calendar) on the Associação Animais de Rua website or in the Almedina and Wook bookstores.

Text edited by Amanda Ribeiro

