Think Too Much in a Small Box | Megaphone

Philosophy – with a capital “F” because of its immense importance – continues to be sidelined, even though it is present in all other sciences and even though it is present in everything we do.

Anyone who has never heard the phrase “don’t think about it is not worth it” at least once in your life can consider themselves truly privileged. The stigma that thinking about certain issues only concerns the mad persists today in our society. We are taught from an early age that we do not speak or think about certain topics because that is what they are and there is nothing to discuss. Thinking is therefore seen as daring and not as the common practice that it should be.

At school, we learn about major historical events, about the human body, about the nature that surrounds us, to add and to subtract. They teach us the importance of writing and reading, but they don’t get us into the habit of thinking. They teach us to treat others well, to respect animals, and to be supportive, but they don’t encourage us to think about it – it’s just so and we don’t need to understand why it is.

We are thinking beings, we are aware and we are able to problematize all our actions, as well as the events that we live and witness on a daily basis. An ordinary child, for example, tends to wonder about his surroundings since learning to speak. It is at this stage that the first questions arise about life, death, good and evil, nature, among so many other subjects to consider. The act of philosophy is something natural in the human being, being just as important as the act of reading or calculating. However, we devalue our thinking to the detriment of the remaining capacities that we have, when in reality they are all equally important.

This devaluation is not however entirely our individual responsibility, the school also contributes to its existence. We see in our programs subjects related to writing, mathematics, history, among other areas of knowledge, from the first year of schooling. However, why is philosophy only taught for two of the 12 years of compulsory schooling?

The absence of a discipline present at an early stage of a pupil’s school career and which encourages the search for mechanisms allowing him to develop his critical mind contributes to the formation of citizens incapable of critically analyzing the world in which they live, insert society and the actions they perform in their everyday life. How can we demand an evolved and civilized society if we do not demand like-minded citizens? Knowing how to act is more important than taking action. Likewise, knowing how to act is not something that can be dictated, it must be thought. It is not enough to have ideas if you do not understand their origin or because they are as they are. In the same way we are taught to read and count, reflection could also be instilled in the different values ​​that are transmitted to us.

The box we live in has no space for the vastness of thoughts that we have that we choose to ignore because we don’t realize its relevance. Thinking is, in fact, perceived as too much, whereas it should be the reverse. It is time to open the box and embrace our ability to think, because a citizen who thinks is a citizen capable of actively participating in the society in which he is inserted, contributing positively to its development.

