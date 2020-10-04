On Animal Day, we remember the stories that made us love (even more) | Animals

You could say their day is everyday, but we didn’t like the clichés. Before, we prefer to celebrate them. This Sunday, October 4, Animal Day is celebrated, and to mark this date we’ve rounded up some of the most impressive – or hilarious – stories they were the protagonists of. From song dogs to coarse parrots, these are our favorites.

Taylor, the dog that saves koalas from Australian fires

Fires raged in Australia and Taylor, an English springer spaniel, roamed the burnt forests in search of injured koalas who needed to be moved or rescued. As? Track the smell of your fur or feces. In the end, the reward arrived: cookies or a tennis ball.

The dog rescues injured koalas from the age of eight weeks. “Under ideal conditions, when there is little wind, the animal’s scent ‘comes down’ from the tree and he can smell them. Then sit under the tree and point them to show us where they are, ”trainer Ryan Tate, founder of Tate Animal Training Enterprises, told Reuters. Impressed?

Bob, the cat who changed the life of a homeless man and the “whole world”

We all mourn this death. Bob, the life-changing cat of James Bowen, a homeless Englishman struggling with drug addiction, died aged 14 in June and the internet was moved. The story began in 2007, when James was 28 years old and lived on the streets. When he sold the Big Issue (English version of Cais magazine), he always wore it over his shoulder. The two have become a source of inspiration for films and books.

His death, when he was already one of the most famous cats in the world, deserved condolences from Paul McNamee, editor of The Big Issue, who said the cat “changed the lives of the whole world. “. Of Bob, James Bowen wrote: “With him by my side, I discovered the direction and purpose I was lacking.”

Stroll to Stretch Your Paws: Three Penguins Private Tour in a Kansas Museum

It may look like a cartoon scene, but it happened. Three penguins visited the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas. The idea was to put an end to the embarrassment of Bubbles, Maggie and Berkley, three penguins at the Kansas City Zoo, at the time in quarantine.

The animals wandered the halls of an empty museum and picked a favorite: “They seemed to like Caravaggio more than Monet,” said Julián Zugazagoitia, museum director. It was the most atypical cultural experience of the year, for sure.

Papua New Guinea’s song dog is not extinct, after all

We thought great voices had been lost – but not after all. Scientists have rediscovered the ancestral wild species of the New Guinea song dog, known for its vocal skills similar to humpback whale song and considered extinct 50 years ago.

After disappearing from New Guinea’s central range 50 years ago, the species has been found on the Indonesian side of the island. “We have found that the New Guinea Songler Dog and the Mountain Range Wild Dogs have very similar genomic sequences, much closer to each other than those of other known canids,” said Heidi G. Parker, one of the scientists. involved in DNA analysis. It is worth listening to them sing.

This mouse detects mines in Cambodia and received a medal for bravery

Magawa arrives with a medal around his neck and, until we know what it is, we might think it’s a joke. But the seven-year-old rat was awarded a PDSA Gold Medal, equivalent to George’s Cross (the UK’s highest civilian honor) for animals. The reason: it is able to detect mines.

And since he began to be trained by the Belgian association Apopo, he has traveled over 141 thousand square meters in Cambodia and discovered 39 mines and 28 munitions. It was the first mouse to receive the award in the history of the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), the UK organization that awards it and is now 77 years old. “[A medalha] it is important for the Cambodian people and for all people all over the world who suffer from mines. This medal brings the issue of mines to the attention of the world, ”Cristophe Cox, director of Apopo, told The Guardian.

Five parrots “hidden” from public in UK zoo for saying bad words

Anyone visiting the Lincolshire Wildlife Park in England was at risk of hearing a fuck or a pussy from the mouth (or beak?) Of five parrots. When Billy, Eric, Tyson, Jade and Elsie were adopted by the UK Zoo in August, employees realized the insults, but believed that when they were moved to the exhibit area, the bad words would end.

They were wrong. The laughter or shocked expression of the visitors acted as a trigger for the animals, who repeated the words. They ended up being “hidden” from the public, mainly children, and transferred to a colony. “I hope they will learn new words in the colony. But if they teach others bad words, we’ll end up with 250 bad-speaking birds. I don’t know what we’re going to do, ”said park superintendent Steve Nichols. We would love to see it, right?

