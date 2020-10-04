Collective bargaining dispute in the public service: “Employers are forcing us to strike warnings” – Economy

There will be further warning strikes in the public sector. As employers “did not submit a bid in the first two rounds of negotiations, they are forcing us to warn with strikes, because otherwise there would be no movement,” said Christine Behle, Verdi’s vice-president, Tagesspiegel. In the wage dispute, Verdi is demanding 4.8 percent more money for 2.3 million employees in municipalities and the federal government. Collective bargaining groups negotiate separately special regulations for sick savings banks and approximately 500,000 employees in municipal hospitals and care facilities.

Time and money for nursing staff

“We are asking for a care allowance of € 300 a month to make work more attractive.” In addition, Verdi is calling for a paid break in alternating shifts, which would reduce working hours by 2.5 hours per week for nursing staff. “Here we aim for a result by mid-October.” Before October 22, when the third and decisive round of collective bargaining is planned for the entire public service, Behle expects an offer from employers. “It depends on whether we need to expand the strike action.”

Pandemic strikes are controversial

Vice-President Verdi acknowledged internal discussions on the timing of warning strikes in the public service and local public transport. “But we didn’t choose him.” We would rather postpone the meeting until next year – the employers did not want to. “

Workers are called “mixed feelings” about warning strikes. On the one hand, it is “a great need, because colleagues with shifts in public transport for up to 14 hours are in a difficult situation. The desire to reduce these burdens is very great. On the other hand, we see the risk of infection and the public’s perception of warning strikes, “Behle told Tagesspiegel. The biggest problem of public service is not the lack of money in municipalities, but the lack of qualified workers. “Ten to 15 percent of public service posts are vacant, also due to working conditions and salaries,” said Vice-President Verdi.