Rui went to Iceland to talk about whales – and came back with an album full of ‘fingerprints’ | Photography

Rui Duarte had already lost his trip to Iceland. The fault was, as we can already guess, covid-19. Working as a nature and wildlife guide made no sense in a country without tourists. So when Gentle Giants Whale Watching told him at the end of July that there were tourists in sight, he packed his bags and set off for Husavik.

The guide job consisted of taking boat trips with groups of tourists and talking to them about their surroundings – he then made use of a degree in biology and geology. But, when everyone was silent to contemplate the humpback whales which rose to the surface – which, he warns, do not make “three mortals perched in the back”, as do the dolphins in captivity -, Rui took the camera and captured it. Now, back in Barcelos, he doesn’t hide his enthusiasm when he talks about it: “Whales are the most charismatic animals,” he smiles. And despite his height, which can reach 17 meters, he’s never been intimidated – after all, “we’re not on their menu”.

The bay of Skaljfandi, the bay eight nautical miles in diameter, where she made the trips of about four hours with tourists, is almost a whale’s paradise. The reason: there is a lot of food. “It is surrounded by mountains full of ice, and when the sun goes down they start to melt. These waterfalls contain nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus. In addition, this is also where the largest glacier in Europe, the Vatnajökull, is located, which will empty into this bay, bringing more nutrients. Finally, the middle Atlantic ridge also passes through the bay and brings even more nutrients from the seabed, ”explains the biologist. So a party.

This is why it is one of the best places to see whales, which stay there “between April and May, until November or December”, during the feeding season. From there, “and after eating and accumulating enough energy, they begin to migrate to the breeding grounds in the tropics,” where they go seven or eight months without eating.

“Whales are iconic and play a key role in the fight against climate change. When a whale dies and sinks, it sequesters carbon at the bottom of the sea, ”he continues. In addition, “in these feeding areas, they defecate on the surface.” Constant sunlight falls on faeces, which “contain nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen, necessary for the growth of phytoplankton (the base of the food chain)”. And when phytoplankton receives sunlight, it sequesters carbon and releases oxygen. “It’s a cycle.”

And is it easy to photograph whales? “They are predictable, except when they jump or wag their tail.” Much to his (and our) regret, Rui was unable to capture any in the air. Humpback whales, most of which can be seen in the photo gallery, normally spend six minutes underwater foraging for food and one minute on the surface. But they can dive for up to 40 minutes, if they feel like it. Rui decorated the routine and picked up their tail fins, which come to the fore when they plan to dive, and which function like a fingerprint.

The next plan is to go to the breeding grounds, to observe the behavior of males and females during the mating season. “This is where we can see men showing off, jumping, chasing women,” he says. The moments of flirtation will certainly be recorded on an album. This is because, as we saw in 2018, when he photographed tuna fishing, the camera always follows the adventures of this photographer, who is already winking at National Geographic. Using your own jokes: whale, whale, whale. Here we will be to see.