This tool offers SaaS-oriented templates for social networks

Creating content for social networks is not for everyone! For this reason there are the professions social media manager or community manager. When starting a product or service on your own, networking communication is important and how you can do it even more. Not everyone has the creativity required and the first few pictures or posts can be a lot less sexy than expected.

A library of free templates

Antoine Milkoff, growth marketer at Numa Paris, recently launched a very practical product for entrepreneurs! Via SaaSFrame, it offers a library of so-called graphic templates that can be used in social networks. Templates to announce a new blog post, podcast, event, webinar, or even offer inspirational quotes. A handy tool to find inspiration easily.

If a template inspires, just download it and edit it right in Google Slides. To do this, you need to duplicate it and make the changes! Downloading templates is free.

SaaSFrame: the inspiring tool for marketers and product designers

The templates are part of the SaaSFrame project, a site that has the best of sample pages, product interfaces, and email feeds from various sites. There are more than 1170s in total. The examples offered are inspired by 104 SaaS, such as Notion, Airtable, Bannerbear, Buffer, Guru or even Front, Slite, Payfit etc. For example we find emails about new functions, newsletters, 404 pages, landing pages, pages for webinars or showcase blog articles that highlight product updates or fundraisers! Every week 4 to 5 new SaaS are added to the platform, representing around 40 new examples.

Best practices are also offered, as well as a checklist for building a SaaS site!

SaaSFrame is a paid tool that offers two formulas. One for $ 9 per month and allows you to access the entire sample library, save a few samples, use the search bar, and so on. The other subscription offers the same features for $ 90 per year.