Carla Bruni. “It was good to be the first lady, but I’m happy not to be anymore” – Observe

Singer, songwriter, actress, ex-model, former first lady and wife of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, Carla Bruni is back on the record after seven years without releasing an original album. The title of the set of thirteen songs is the name of the artist, from those heard on a “rainy day with a glass of wine or in the car on the way to vacation”. In other words, it is the return to the surface, after moments with a lot of press around his relationship with Sarkozy, around the corruption scandals in which the former French head of state was and is involved. “It’s politics. Something to keep my husband from going back to politics. At first there were a lot of cases, now there are only two. They will die like the others, ”he said.

In this conversation with the Observer, Carla Bruni, always with an easy laugh, always with a biting response, confesses that she has never stopped writing, she is only slower than some of her peers, “who go out. albums every year ”. But it’s also in this contemplative style, of someone who seems resolute with the past, and of those, since the age of 19, who walk in the spotlight as close as possible to everything he says and does. , who admits to being convinced that love is something individual, which cannot be found in society, which cannot be collective. And it can even be discovered in the middle of the Covid-19 era.

At a time when we live in the midst of a pandemic and where hatred has been more widespread than love, the Franco-Italian artist prefers to get away from politics. Don’t give an opinion, don’t engage, unlike so many other artists. “I live in a bubble. I’m a day dreamer. Even when my husband was president, even then I was not very interested in politics ”. To Carla what belongs to Carla, then, let’s move on to the music so as not to increase the noise further (it is that, towards the end of the conversation, Bruni took the opportunity to tune his voice).

[“Quelque Chose”:]

This new album is intimate, simple, completely contrary to the times we live in: at a distance, where there is little or no contact. Why launch it now?

I released an album three years ago [French Touch], but I did not write it. Then I took a long walk. In other words, I continued to work. But I went back to writing, writing, writing and when I had songs I was looking for a producer, I found Albin de la Simone, who did all the production and then came to Covid-19. This new album has an energy that has nothing to do with the pandemic. But the virus didn’t stop us. We all wanted to work, especially because there is little work in music. People are dying.

Is it a record to listen to on a rainy day with a glass of wine?

Yes, in a comfortable and loving environment. It can be heard on a rainy day or in the car on vacation.

Do you feel like a better writer or a better singer now?

I find it hard to know what I am. Tell me: am I a better singer or writer? Or are you doing this interview because you were asked to?

Not at all. I answered the questions.

It’s just that it’s very hard for me to know who I am or what. I have no judgment, it doesn’t exist in my life. When I hear myself, I am confused.

Because?

Are you not confused when you hear your voice?

Sometimes. Because I look older.

Right. There is a distance or an intimacy with us that makes it difficult to have an objective opinion. Better to ask others.