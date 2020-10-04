An event with 200 guests in the gardens of the White House may have been the source of the outbreak that infected Trump – Observe

In addition to these, three other personalities present at the event also tested positive for the coronavirus: Republican Senator Mike Lee, of Utah; Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Father John Jenkins, President of the University of Notre Dame.

Most of the positive tests for Covid-19 took place between Thursday and Saturday, five to seven days after the event, which corresponds to the incubation time of the virus. This event is flagged as the possible source of the outbreak, contradicting the initial thesis that it was Councilor Hope Hicks – because she was the first to record symptoms – to infect the president.

From this event, the virus may have started to spread through the White House and Trump’s presidential campaign. On Tuesday, the U.S. president flew to Cleveland, Ohio, to debate Joe Biden in the campaign’s first debate. On the plane were Councilor Hope Hicks and Campaign Director Bill Stepien, two other members of the Trump circle who would also eventually test positive.

The next day, Trump flew to the town of Duluth, Minnesota, where he participated in a campaign rally. It was during this trip that Councilor Hope Hicks recorded the first symptoms and warned of a possible epidemic of infection in the Trump team. Hicks is isolated and on his return to Washingon he even lands in the back of the presidential plane. On the same trip, Personal Assistant Nicholas Luna was present, the last member of the Trump team to test positive.

Despite the alarm, Thursday’s agenda still unfolded with relative normality. Donald Trump traveled to New Jersey to participate in a fundraiser at one of his golf clubs. Nicholas Luna was kicked out of the trip, for contacting Hope Hicks – then to be identified as the source of the infection – but the rest of the group were the same. It was not until Thursday afternoon that Trump would repeat the test. On the night of the same day, the President of the United States was confirmed to be infected.

At the same time, the American television channel ABC News was forced to quarantine some of its workers after Presidential adviser Chris Christie visited the studios for political comment on Tuesday – and the fact that Christie was invited did not not well received in the newsroom.

“ABC News’s decision to broadcast a paid Trump adviser who helped prepare the debate as a paid analyst was questionable. Today, the irresponsible behavior of the same advisor puts the lives of ABC News employees at risk. What was the administration thinking? », Declared one of the presenters of the chain to the American press.