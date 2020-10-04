“Project Mose”: the strategy that stopped the flooding of Storm Alex in Venice | Climate change

A dam at the gates of Venice, created to prevent flooding, was ultimately used for this feat and reassured its residents, after years of flooding that filled the canals and streets of the Italian city.

“Today everything is dry. We stopped the sea. A lot of bad things have happened here, but now something wonderful has happened,” said the mayor of the city, Luigi Brugnaro, during ‘a press conference in which he raised a toast to the engineers and those responsible for the project known as “Mose”.

The dam is made up of 78 yellow barriers, physical maritime borders that cost billions of euros in EU funds. The dam prevents wave passage and sea level rise up to three meters and was useful in stopping sea advances during Storm Alex.

On Saturday, meteorological authorities predicted a water level rise of 1.30 m – in November 2019, a rise of 1.87 m was catastrophic for the city, so the amount predicted would be enough to flood many businesses. That year, the worst floods in 50 years were recorded and Venice’s vulnerability to climate change was symbolized by the water meter that filled the bustling Piazza San Marco.

Besides the “Mose”, which began to be built in 2003 and should have been ready in 2016, had to be activated, city workers created platforms for passers-by in the city center. Skepticism about the dam was high, as the delay in construction caused by more than a decade of corrupt project management did not give much hope.

But the roadblock worked, and as a result, many Italians sighed with relief. This is an achievement that can make a difference for many years to come and protect the city from the immediate impact of climate change and the rising waters of the Adriatic Sea.