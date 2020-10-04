The best of contemporary circus returns to Ílhavo in December – Observe

The 3rd edition of LEME, Contemporary Circus Festival, will take place from December 4 to 6 in Ílhavo, in the district of Aveiro, presenting 10 shows, including several absolute and national premieres.

The program of the festival organized by 23 Milhas, a cultural project of the municipality of Ílhavo, was presented on Saturday evening, before the premiere of “Surface”, by Famílias Faces, one of the artistic residencies of this year’s edition. of LEME.

The festival will take place in several auditoriums, some improvised and others traditional, so that there is no concentration of people and comply with all the safety rules imposed by the Directorate General of Health (DGS) to cultural events.

“The most convivial and festive parts and the meetings that we have had will not take place, but the most important, which are ultimately the shows, the support for creation and the artistic residencies, will take place,” said Luís Ferreira. , to Lusa, artistic director of 23 Miles.

The bet on creation remains, thanks to the support of national creator Rui Paixão, who due to the covid-19 pandemic had to return earlier this year from China, where he worked with Cirque du Soleil.

“He reflects on the times we live in. It’s a work on this dimension of mass control, security, sieges, everything that happens in these movements that he has experienced both in China and now in our country, ”said Luís Ferreira.

The LEME has 40 artists from 11 nationalities (Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Guatemala, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal) for a total of 10 shows, five of which are national premieres and two are absolute firsts.

Highlight of the national launch of Monstro, a show by the Collectif Sous le Manteau, where seven acrobats lead a work of identity around a unique discipline, the Chinese pole, exceeding its limits.

After South Korea in 2019, the Baltic-Nordic region will be at the center of this year’s edition, with the presentation of three shows. “It is a region which concentrates certain efforts for artistic creation and which is also an emerging region in the field of contemporary circus like us”, said Luís Ferreira.

The festival also offers three traveling shows, fruit of the application to the Navegar section, which hosts the works of students from Portuguese circus schools, as well as a workshop, three artistic residencies and the Circus Forum, a space for sharing, reflection and debate.