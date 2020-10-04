Italian regions call on government to declare state of emergency due to flooding – Observer

Italy’s regions of Piedmont and Liguria have called on the central government to declare a state of emergency after severe flooding that devastated part of the northwest of the Transalpine Peninsula, local authorities said on Sunday.

According to data updated this Sunday, two people have died, a volunteer firefighter and the driver of a vehicle, and two others are missing due to heavy rains that have fallen in the area in recent days.

Experts have worked to assess the material damage, but Piedmont and Liguria have already called for national solidarity. The regional presidents jointly signed a letter asking the government to declare a state of emergency.

“The situation is very serious. It’s like in 1994, ”when the Po and Tarano floods killed 70 people, Piedmont regional president Alberto Cirio told La Stampa newspaper.

“With one difference, it is that 630 millimeters of water fell in 24 hours, which is unprecedented in such a short time since 1954”, he assured.

The regions, according to Cirio, are already strangled by the economic consequences of the containment observed by Italy due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, which has killed around 36,000 people in the country.

“As a first step, the region will release funds to cover natural disasters. But, we are in an extraordinary situation at an already extraordinary time. Due to the pandemic, the region will receive 200 million euros in less taxes this year. If the state does not intervene, we will not get up, ”he warned.

The Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, has promised “maximum attention” from his government and the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, has guaranteed the regions their “proximity to the territories”.

Torrential rains – over 60 centimeters – which fell between Friday and Saturday in Piedmont, Liguria, the Aosta Valley and to a lesser extent in Lombardy, caused rivers to overflow, which caused flash floods and landslides.

Water and mud invaded towns, cities and roads, destroyed several bridges, businesses and houses were submerged and vehicles were washed away by the force of the water.

In some places, the Po River has exceeded its normal level by three meters.