Mozambique. Nyusi wants to strengthen the capacities of the defense and security forces – Observer

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said on Sunday that Mozambique intends to continue building the capacity of the defense and security forces to stop incursions by armed groups in Cabo Delgado.

“We wish to continue to strengthen the military intervention capacity and the projection of the power of the Defense and Security Forces so that they can respond more and more effectively to terrorist attacks,” said Filipe Nyusi.

The Mozambican head of state spoke at Praça dos Heróis in Maputo during a ceremony alluding to the day of peace and reconciliation, celebrated today in Mozambique.

According to the Mozambican head of state, terrorism requires more elaborate and coordinated efforts on the part of all states, considering that the ideological motivations for these actions constitute a global threat.

“We strongly condemn these acts and reiterate that as a State, we will continue to use all the resources at our disposal to guarantee public order and security because the Mozambican people deserve to have a country at peace” , did he declare.

The province of Cabo Delgado has been the scene of armed attacks for three years, some claimed by the “jihadist” group Islamic State, but whose origin remains uncertain.

The violence sparked a humanitarian crisis with over 1,000 dead and around 250,000 internally displaced people.

In the coming years, the region is expected to receive investments of around US $ 50 billion (€ 42.6 billion) in natural gas, led by North American oil companies Exxon Mobil and French Total (which has already work in the field).