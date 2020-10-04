Egypt exhibited nearly 60 sarcophagi of mummies over 2,500 years old | Archeology

Egypt on Saturday exhibited 59 sarcophagi of ancient Egyptian clergy from the 26th Dynasty, over 2,500 years old, discovered in August. According to archaeologists, dozens of sarcophagi have recently been discovered in the Saqqara necropolis.

The coffins were discovered at a UNESCO World Heritage site south of Cairo, in crypts 10 to 12 meters deep. 28 statues of an ancient Egyptian god of great importance were also found during funeral ceremonies.

According to the secretary general of the Supreme Antiquities Council of Egypt, Mostafa al-Waziri, the sarcophagi belong to members of the clergy, namely priests and clerics, told Reuters. According to al-Waziri, the team found the coffins in “perfect condition” thanks to a protective gasket that prevented corrosion by chemical reactions.

The archaeological mission that found the dozens of mummies and sarcophagi has been in place since 2018 and has already found other traces of Egyptian civilization: mummified animals and the tomb of a royal priest from the Fifth Dynasty were very well preserved .

The remaining sarcophagi are expected to be on display early next year at the Grand Egyptian Museum, and by then the team of archaeologists will attempt to find and study more mummies.

