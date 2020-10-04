CDS and Chega criticize the dismissal of the President of the Court of Auditors | audit office

The president of the Court of Auditors (TdeC), Vítor Caldeira, was informed by telephone on the last day of his mandate that he would not be reappointed. The news, published Saturday by the weekly Sol and confirmed by the PUBLIC, is linked by the CDS to the criticisms that this court has formulated on the way in which public funds are spent and in particular on the notice given to the amendments to the law. . public procurement, in which the TdeC warns against distortions of competition, possibilities of collusion and even corruption.

“Without transparent rules and without an independent Court of Auditors, how will public funds be inspected, to avoid misdeeds and corruption?” Asks CDS chief Francisco Rodrigues dos Santos in a question to the Prime Minister in which he defends that António Costa must “urgently clarify the Portuguese” on what happened to the president of TdeC.

CDS’s interpretation of the new law on public procurement is in line with the TdeC opinion. “The government’s proposal cannot show signs that it promotes patronage, corruption and fear of reprisals (of not receiving invitations). Portugal does not need a model of capitalism for the friends of the government to eat at the budget table, nor legislation contrary to transparency, the principle of competition and restrictive guarantees of impartiality ”, we read in the text sent to António Costa’s office.

“Portugal needs European stimulus funds to support the Portuguese, promoting companies according to the merit of the proposals they present, thanks to rapid processes, and control mechanisms that make compatible the maximum compatibility and the minimum bureaucracy, ”adds Francisco. Rodrigues dos Santos.

Chega was the second party to express concern over Victor Caldeira’s dismissal. “This departure is all the more serious as it comes at a time when Portugal is preparing to receive one of the largest sums of money ever received from the European Union and, consequently, the capacity to control the Court of Auditors is superior ”, read in a press release published this Sunday by the national leadership of the party.

“Chega strongly criticizes the impudence and the feeling of impunity of the government of António Costa vis-à-vis the Court of Auditors, calling on the President of the Republic to be sure to publicly call on the government to reason in a case where the balance of powers of the Republic ”, adds the party led by André Ventura.

Vítor Caldeira was appointed by the former government of António Costa in May 2016 as President of the TdeC while he was fulfilling his third term as President of the European Court of Auditors. He took office on October 3 of the same year, after being appointed by the current President of the Republic, after having replaced Guilherme d’Oliveira Martins, who had asked for his resignation to assume the executive direction of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation. .

On the last day of his four-year term, he was informed by telephone by the Prime Minister that he would not be reinstated, despite having tried, on several occasions before, to speak with António Costa on the matter. . The PUBLIC questioned the TdeC on the matter, but the press office simply said that “the president is not commenting on the matter”.

