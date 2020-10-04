Covid19. GNR de Braga closes bar in Vizela where 200 people used to be | Coronavirus

GNR revealed, this Sunday, that it closed last night in Vizela, in the district of Braga, a night entertainment space where two hundred people were gathered to violate the standards linked to the covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Braga Territorial Command of GNR describes that the establishment which was closed “operated in violation of the legally established timetable”.

According to this military security force, the inspection operation carried out yesterday morning aimed to ensure compliance with the rules concerning the pandemic of the new coronavirus, resulting in “the closure of a night establishment (…) which gathered around 200 people, ”the note read.

“The action also resulted in the drafting of an administrative order for failure to comply with the obligation to wear a mask or a visor,” explains the GNR of Braga, who referred the incident to the Guimarães judicial court.

Portugal has at least 1,995 deaths associated with covid-19 out of 78,247 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate General for Health (DGS).

