The government presents the general lines of the proposal to the parties on Tuesday | State budget

Minister of State and Finance João Leão and Secretary of State for Parliamentary Affairs Duarte Cordeiro on Tuesday presented the parties with the general lines of the draft state budget for 2021.

According to a note to the agenda of Duarte Cordeiro’s office, the meetings, which are held under the Statute of the Right of Opposition, will take place at the Assembly of the Republic, starting at 9:30 a.m., and will cover parties with parliamentary representation (with the exception of PS, which supports the government), as well as the two non-attached deputies.

The first party received will be the PSD, followed in the morning by BE, PCP, CDS-PP, PAN and Verts. In the afternoon, the meetings will resume at 2:30 p.m. with Chega, followed by the Liberal Initiative, MP Joacine Katar Moreira (ex-Livre) and MP Cristina Rodrigues (ex-PAN). The government has already indicated that it intends to present the state budget proposal to the Assembly of the Republic on October 12.

At a time when approval of the document is not yet guaranteed, the Secretary of State for Parliamentary Affairs informed left negotiating partners on Friday that the progress already made in the negotiations – on issues such as health, labor rights and income policies – are premised on the sustainability of the government’s draft budget.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

“All progress is based on the assumption that there is an agreement to make the government’s state budget proposal viable,” the government member said, addressing reporters in parliament.

Duarte Cordeiro declared on this occasion that “meetings are planned on the negotiation process in general until next Wednesday with the Left Bloc, the PCP, the PAN and the ENP”.

“Thursday, the government intends to approve the draft budget in the Council of Ministers, which will enter the Assembly of the Republic on the 12th,” he said. The vote for the bulk of the state budget for 2021 is scheduled for October 28, and the final aggregate vote for November 27.

continue reading