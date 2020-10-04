Republicans fail to postpone Supreme Court confirmation even with infected senators in committee | United States

Confirmation that at least three Republican senators are infected with the novel coronavirus has brought uncertainty to the process of confirming the appointment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the woman chosen by President Donald Trump to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the Supreme Court of the United States. .

Senators Mike Lee, Thom Tillis and Ron Johnson have tested positive for covid-19 and will be quarantined for the next ten days, two of which belong to the Senate Judicial Affairs Committee: Lee and Tillis.

Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will propose to suspend Upper House activities until October 19, but he wants sessions of the Judicial Affairs Committee – responsible for initiating the Supreme Court Justices Appointment – Stick To The Agenda That Begins The 12th. Two Of The Covid-19 Infected Senators Are On This Committee And There Are Concerns That They Are Not The Only, The US Press says.

“The Senate agenda will not interrupt a confirmation process [de Barrett] profound, fair and historically sustained, ”McConnell said in a statement, in which he mentioned the hypothesis that the sessions could be held by video conference.

The Democratic Party has criticized Republicans’ intention to move forward with committee sessions amid an epidemic among senators, saying the decision “unnecessarily threatens the health and safety” of parliamentarians, officials and workers of the Capitol.

“While it is too dangerous to have the Senate in session, it is also too dangerous for committee sessions to continue,” said Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. The ten Democrats on the Judicial Affairs Committee have expressed their opposition to maintaining the schedule of sessions and also rejected the possibility of keeping them at bay, arguing that “questioning candidates by video is ineffective”.

On Saturday, the Judicial Affairs Committee released a statement stating that the judge’s confirmation schedule for the Supreme Court remains unchanged: “Under current US Senate rules, committees can meet regardless of whether the Senate is or not. in plenary. The Senate Judicial Affairs Committee, chaired by Senator Lidsey Graham (Republican of South Carolina), will begin with considerations on the appointment of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the judge of the Supreme Court of the United States on October 12, 2020. ”

If the two infected Republican senators are unable to attend sessions of the Judicial Affairs Committee, an absence of Democratic senators makes it impossible to form a minimum quorum so that the nomination can be sent to plenary, explains the Guardian .

The Republican Party, like President Donald Trump, has pledged to secure the appointment of Barrett, a deeply conservative judge, to the post left vacant by leading figure Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month. If Barrett is appointed, the highest court in the U.S. judicial hierarchy will have a 6 to 3 majority in favor of the Conservative wing, with the potential to overturn fundamental jurisprudence in the customs area.

The Republican Party’s plans are widely criticized by Democrats, who recall that in 2016, the appointment of a Supreme Court justice by then-President Barack Obama was blocked for months on the grounds that a decision of this caliber should not be taken for years. electoral.

