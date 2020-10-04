Trade talks between London and the EU: out of the deadlock – politics

When Angela Merkel (CDU) spoke about Brexit at the end of the special EU summit in Brussels last Friday, she said she “of course” could not announce a breakthrough in the ongoing trade talks. That was no surprise. On the other hand, a hint from the Chancellor about fisheries – the point of conflict that particularly weighs on the current London-Brussels talks – got people sitting up and paying attention.

The EU continues to demand generous access rights for the future

There is a problem in the dispute over access to UK territorial waters. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to ensure that fishermen from the island will be able to catch the most fish in British waters from early next year after the end of the transition phase. However, the EU is also demanding generous access rights for the future.

Chancellor Praises London-Oslo Agreement

In view of the difficult dispute, Merkel said that the British agreement with Norway on fisheries shows “that we are on a constructive path”. The Oslo-London agreement is proof that “you can find a match”. Last week, Great Britain and non-EU member Norway reached an agreement regulating access to water and fishing quotas.

Macron is unlikely to like Merkel’s statement

French President Emmanuel Macron, in particular, should not like Merkel’s praising the Norwegian-British agreement. Of the 27 EU countries, France is particularly committed to promoting the access of EU fishermen to UK waters. When a council working group of the 27 states met in Brussels early last week, France, with the support of Denmark and Ireland, warned the European Commission to hold on to London. Paris continues to insist that French fishermen should continue to have access to the English Channel within the British six to twelve mile zone.

Fishing is only a marginal part of Britain’s economic output. But the dispute over future fishing quotas is politically charged. Not only Macron, but also Johnson is under pressure. After all, the current head of government owes it not least to the fishermen that the 2016 EU referendum ended in favor of the country’s exit.

On Sunday, Johnson again stressed in a BBC interview that in the future Britain should gain sovereignty over its own fishing grounds. Otherwise, he threatened, the UK could very well live without a trade deal with the EU.

The agreement with Norway, praised by Merkel, is in turn used on the island by interest groups such as the umbrella organization of British Fishermen’s Associations as evidence that the EU is acting excessively on this issue. Indeed, it is argued in London that the agreement with Oslo allows control over its own fishing grounds.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier will be welcomed in Berlin next Monday by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) Photo: dpa

The issue of fisheries should come into play when Merkel receives EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier next Monday in Berlin. The meeting takes place two days after a phone call between Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen. Subsequently, a brief statement by the Prime Minister and the Chief of the European Commission said that negotiations on the future trade deal should now be intensified in order to remove the existing bottlenecks. In addition to the dispute over access to UK territorial waters, fair competition and the future legal arbitration mechanism are also controversial. So-called governance plays a role in a dispute if the planned trade agreement is not respected by either party.

Disagreement about the timetable for the coming weeks

London and Brussels are not only divided on the content of the planned economic agreement. There is also no consensus on the negotiating schedule for the coming weeks: although Johnson wants to enforce an agreement at the next EU summit in mid-October, the EU does not aim for a solution until the end of the month. However, it seems clear: After months of negotiations reaching a dead end and dealing with more technical issues, this phase is now coming to an end. Johnson and von der Leyen will soon have to decide politically on which points they want to give in or stay tough.