PSD asks the European Commission about the new public procurement rules

PSD deputies reported on Sunday that they had questioned the European Commission “as a matter of priority” on the changes proposed by the government to the public procurement regime, which they said could violate Community directives.

“What is your assessment of the Portuguese government’s proposal, given the European public procurement regime, given the alerts from the Court of Auditors and, in particular, compliance with the obligation to transpose directives and the principle of competition? ”, Read in the question signed by the six deputies of the PSD, Paulo Rangel, Lídia Pereira, José Manuel Fernandes, Maria da Graça Carvalho, Álvaro Amaro and Cláudia Monteiro de Aguiar.

PSD also questioned the European Commission on “what mechanisms are being developed at European level to prevent and identify situations of corruption in the recovery funds of the European economy”, after the warnings given in the opinion of the Court Portuguese accounts.

MEP Lídia Pereira, mentioned in the statement, considers that the Portuguese government’s proposal constitutes “a flagrant violation of European directives on public procurement and the principles of competition”.

For the coordinator of the European People’s Party (EPP) within the new special committee on fiscal affairs in the European Parliament, this legislative initiative “does not bring more speed, in particular because the majority of tendering procedures , in the current framework, already makes it possible to limit the presentation. of proposals just six days ”.

Regarding the simplification of procedures, Lídia Pereira considers, however, that “the transparency of the processes will be compromised” if the proposal goes ahead, saying that she fears “an exponential increase in cases of corruption”.

The PSD recalls that the recovery plan for the European economy will allow Portugal to mobilize up to 15.5 billion euros on a non-reimbursable basis, an amount that could rise to 45 billion euros if the sums put in available in the form of loans (which the government has already declared it does not intend to use) and European cohesion funds and programs which are foreseen in the next multiannual financial framework.

“Most Member States are streamlining national procedures for accessing European funds for the recovery of the economy,” they defend, justifying the question to the European Commission on the Portuguese government’s proposal.

At stake is a bill, which entered parliament in June and is still under discussion, which establishes special public procurement measures and modifies the public procurement code, with the aim, according to the government, to simplify and reduce red tape, increase the efficiency of public spending.

In the case of special public procurement measures, procurement procedures in the areas of public housing or controlled costs are streamlined, for the acquisition of goods and services within the framework of information and knowledge technologies. , for contracts which carry out enforcement measures. the economic and social stabilization program (PEES).

The procedures for contracts for the execution of projects co-financed by European funds are also streamlined, with the possibility of initiating prior consultation procedures with an invitation to at least five entities when the contract value is below the limits. provided for by law and simplified direct negotiation procedures when the market value is equal to or less than 15,000 euros.

The diploma also provides for the possibility of setting up a reserve for participation in pre-contractual procedures for micro and small and medium-sized enterprises and entities having their head office in the inter-municipal territory where the contracting entity is located, for the acquisition of movable property or current services.

According to information from several newspapers, several entities criticized the government’s proposal, including the Court of Auditors (which highlighted the risks of “illicit practices of collusion, cartelization and even corruption”), with the weekly Express mentioning Saturday that the executive will change the diploma.

