Attack on Azerbaijan’s Second City Worsens Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict | Europe

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated with the bombing of Azerbaijan’s second largest city, in which at least one civilian died.

The target of the shelling was the airport in Ganja, a town of 330,000 inhabitants in northern Nagorno-Karabakh, where most of the fighting had so far taken place. The Armenian government denied attacking Ganja, but authorities in the Yerevan-controlled enclave confirmed the bombing, which they justified in retaliation for the offensive against Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway region.

It is feared that in the main city of Nagorno-Karabakh there are a large number of civilian casualties. Several buildings in Stepanakert were destroyed and electricity was cut, according to the Armenpress agency, quoted by the BBC. More than 220 people have died since the most recent fighting erupted last weekend.

“At present, military installations in the main cities of Azerbaijan are legitimate targets,” separatist leader Arayik Harutyunyan said.

The official position of Armenia is that “there was no fire of any kind fired from Armenian territory towards Azerbaijan”, as the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense explained, Shushan Stepanyan.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the two newly independent neighbors went to war for control of this region, officially part of Azerbaijan, but mainly inhabited by Armenians. In 1994, a ceasefire was signed, but not an agreement on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijani territory, but controlled from Yerevan.

Since then, there have been sporadic clashes, but never a declared war between the two nations – fighting continues between the Azerbaijani army and the separatist military forces. The bombing of Ganja in the heart of Azerbaijan is seen as a step that could precipitate the start of an open war.

The Baku government has promised to respond to the airport attack by bombing Armenian territory.

In Yerevan, the rhetoric of war is already audible. “We are facing the most decisive moment in our millennial history. We must dedicate ourselves to one goal: victory, ”Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

However, diplomatic efforts to try to contain the conflict appear to have made little progress. The United States, Russia and France are part of the so-called Minsk group of the Organization for European Security and Cooperation (OSCE) and called for dialogue between the parties. But the entry of Turkey, alongside Azerbaijan, on the scene changes regional balances.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this week rejected mediation by the other three countries, which could suggest a lengthy conflict and even drag foreign powers into yet another proxy war.

