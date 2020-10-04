Last man to capture migrants who fled Tavira remains on the run – Observador

On Saturday morning, authorities found four of the five men to be captured and who were part of the group of 17 migrants who fled an army barracks in Tavira on Thursday, but have not yet been able to locate the only element. still on the run, despite the search engine remained active, added the source SEF.

The same source also said that the 16 migrants who had fled and had already been found “were brought back to the barracks” in Tavira from where they fled on Thursday, and where they will remain in custody by the SEF.

On Friday afternoon, the Spanish Guardia Civil found one of the migrants in Ayamonte (Spain) and, on Saturday morning, “four others in Castro Marim” were captured, and one of the men who participated remains to be located. to escape, he said. at the time the source of the Foreigners and Borders Service, referring to the migrant who is still on the run.

The SEF source said on Friday that the man found in Spain was located by Spanish authorities in Ayamonte, the town closest to the border with the Algarve, about 40 kilometers from Tavira, from where the group had moved. escaped. Thursday morning.

On the day of the escape, nine migrants from the group were intercepted and three others on Friday.

The migrants who fled the Tavira barracks “will no longer be heard” in court “on the recommendation of the public prosecutors of the respective counties” where they were detained and “will be handed over to the custody of the SEF”, the same source said in Lusa. .

The 17 men who fled Thursday from Tavira barracks belonged to a group of 28 migrants who disembarked in the Algarve in September and who were subsequently placed, by court order, in SEF custody, pending removal. from Portugal for irregular entry. in the country.

The Minister of the Interior called Thursday for the opening of an investigation into the flight of migrants, in order to know “the circumstances of the said flight and the possible disciplinary responsibilities of the elements” of the SEF and the PSP.

On the same day, Eduardo Cabrita, said that Portugal was discussing with Morocco, at an advanced stage, a legal immigration program, which he hopes to conclude soon.

It was the sixth illegal landing on the Algarve coast involving migrants from North Africa.

The precedent occurred in July, when a group of 21 men, allegedly Moroccan, landed on the island of Farol, also in the municipality of Faro.