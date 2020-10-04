Angola and Zambia show different and difficult paths to debt relief – Observer

Consulting firm Capital Economics sees Angola and Zambia’s approach to the level of public debt to be different, but this “journey will always be tough.”

“Steps taken in recent days to put Angola and Zambia’s high debt burden on a sustainable path are teaching lessons to the rest of the region and to private debt holders, but in summary the fact is that ‘There are several routes to debt relief, but the journey will always be bumpy,’ wrote analysts at Capital Economics.

In a note titled “ Private Debt Relief: In Different Ways, ” analysts use the case of Angola, which has received increased financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund and has guaranteed it will honor its commitments. financial, as high as interest rates are, and that of Zambia, which has already started negotiating debt restructuring with private creditors

“There are two crucial implications for the experiences of Angola and Zambia in debt relief; the first, perhaps obvious, is that the composition of the debt is very important given the type of restructuring envisaged, ”the note read.

“The majority of Angola’s payments will be made to bilateral creditors, primarily China, while most of the region’s economies, except Mozambique and Côte d’Ivoire, have more debt to private creditors as bilateral or multilateral financiers, “analysts point out.

The second point, they add, is that “securing debt relief is a daunting task and may require major concessions from governments to investors, and this is the lesson learned from the recent restructuring of the Argentina and Ecuador, ”the analysts conclude.

The Angolan finance minister recently declared that “absurdly high” interest rates prevent the country from going to the markets to obtain financing, but she assured that the tranches of the public debt will be paid and that she will not does not intend to restructure this debt purchased by private creditors.

On the contrary, Zambia has asked private creditors to agree to the postponement of the payment of $ 120 million (around € 102 million) due to April of next year so that it can channel funds to fight the pandemic of covid-19.

Creditors responded that it was not possible to accept the request on the grounds that information was missing, and on Friday negotiations began, according to financial news agency Bloomberg, which cites two unidentified sources with knowledge of the process. .

The Zambian Minister of Finance assured that even if there is no agreement with the creditors, there is a reserve reserved for payments, which prevents the country from going into default, but this has not prevented rating agencies from lowering their opinions on the quality of the country’s sovereign credit, making Zambia’s return to international financial markets much more difficult and costly.