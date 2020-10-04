Benavente becomes world champion in power boating | Other modalities

The Portuguese Duarte Benavente was crowned this Sunday world champion in motorboating in Formula 2, when he won the last race organized in Vila Velha de Ródão.

Duarte Benavente, who was in pole position, got off to a “hot” start, leaving no chance for his most direct opponent, Lithuanian Edgaras Riabko, who was second on the grid.

The Portuguese quickly began to gain the advantage over the Lithuanian, unable to come close to Benavente, who, lap after lap, was gaining ground ahead of his closest rival in the World Powerboat Championship.

In the first words to the press, Duarte Benavente dedicated the title of world champion to the President of the Portuguese Motorcycling Federation (FPM), Paulo Ferreira, and his family. “Him [Paulo Ferreira] it was very important in the enormous support he gave me, ”he said.

continue reading