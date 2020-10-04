It’s a risk | Opinion

Life is a risk. We have all heard this phrase, time and time again. Life is a risk. And yet never as we now try to live with so little.

Ultimately, if we could all live alone, isolated from the world and from each other, for about a month and abandoned after this synchronous and universal confinement, the problem would be solved. We would break the chain of transmission. And life could be like it was before. Before covid. But what looks like a simple formula on paper is, in practice, impossible to achieve. As are some of the recommendations we address to homes, institutions, schools.

Three-meter spacing and individual exercises: recommendations for physical education

Hand hygiene, mask use, physical distance. These are the pillars on which we must build our way of life, as long as the pandemic lasts. And we should try to apply them, yes, but not at all costs. Not trying to achieve zero risk, which we never accepted as a goal, in a life before covid-19, in lives before this pandemic. We should try to apply them, yes, but by placing other weights on the scale.

Difficult task … How much does loneliness weigh? 14 days alone in a room at home? What if it was 140 days? How sad is it not to play cards in the park every afternoon? How mixed up is the life of those who are even more on their own? It might be better to lighten the load. But remove all balls from all play areas, remove all shoes from all daycare centers, discourage shower-baths for those who are even more limited in bed, or rain, for those who can no longer walk outside! Will be the solution? We demand the highest bill for the youngest and the oldest. We take the future for some, the present for all.

We live in difficult and uncertain times. We also learn in medicine, we change. Today we are doing treatments that six months ago were considered contraindicated. And sometimes it’s hard to navigate through so much information, so many posts, so many contradictions. But as in medicine, there is a principle that must guide us. The principle of non-maleficence; Primum non nocere: first, do no harm.

We have an obligation to better protect those who need our care the most. And being able to know who we should demand the most from and who we can limit the least to. This is the 2nd phase and the second opportunity we have to do better.

A few days ago I got a call. Distressed. A girl really wanted to give the professor a bouquet of flowers. Only when putting it back on, they didn’t resist and held hands, so they stayed a few seconds. And now? What was the risk? – asked the grandmother, anxious. Transmit the virus? I asked. Weak … I replied. And they cleaned their hands afterwards, if the professor was wearing a mask … then practically zero!

But beware, they had run a greater risk: that of living a connection that will mark them for life. The one who will continue, when this is all over.

