Adriano Moreira. “Christian democracy made the European Union. Now he’s on the far right. But what is this conversation? – Observer

What did a young law student in Portugal in the early 1940s know about the rest of Europe?

There was, of course, no information that exists today. And only those who took these courses knew anything about it, especially in the human sciences. This is what happened to me. And that is why I sometimes insist on the fact that the problem of the struggle – and I am already coming to the question which interests you – for the unity of Europe is fascinating. It’s because? Because Europe, what we call Europe, has no natural borders. There are no rivers, mountains, borders, there aren’t any. What really identified Europe was the creation of great valuations that were shared despite the differences. And so, great problem of Europe, I can solve it with two references: one, the king of Bohemia, in the 13th century, if I remember correctly, who wanted to make a kind of directory with all the European sovereigns , without the intervention of the Pope, so that there is no war between them. He never did. This is the first reference.

The first attempt.

Attempt … Illusion! And, after the war of 1939-45 – in fact, with a precedent in that of 1914-18 -, to achieve political unity. It was no longer just security that was at stake. Indeed, there is, mainly because of the experience of the two wars, a great movement in this direction, which is normally not taken into account. Because the problem of peace passes to our margin, outside of our concerns. The first methodology used was to have empires in Europe. These empires only ended the 1914-18 war. It is the German Empire, the Austro-Hungarian Empire, the Turkish Empire, which also had European territories. And this disappears under the influence of [Woodrow] Wilson, who says states must be national. Interestingly, if you see the literature of the day, the official literature, Americans don’t say they were allies of Europe. They say associates.

Associates?

Associates. So what [os Estados Unidos] did not sign the League of Nations letter. These European empires have disappeared. Simply. And that poses problems today. The boundaries of the domain in each empire were, as far as possible at the time, maintained. But not all states are therefore nationals.

I think none of this was known or perceived in Portugal at that time.

But you’ll see we had something here. I will tell you. Subsequently, this war was the first to shake the West’s relations with the rest of the world. 1914-18 was that. But a colonial situation remains. There were no more empires in Europe, but there were colonial empires, all Euro-worldists. Because it was the Atlantic seafront that had empires. It was Holland, it was Belgium, it was France, it was Portugal, it was England … It was the Atlantic front that had that, which ended in 1939-45 , when the anti-colonial movement begins. Simply, again with the intervention of the United States, still with the idea of ​​the directory. Because if you look at the peace literature from 1939-45, there is a distinction between the important nations and the others. The idea of ​​the directory, safety tips, whatever you want to call it, went with that. Now there is a man who appears at the end of the 1914-18 war, his name is Coudenhove-Kalergi, he was born in Japan, but he was Austro-Hungarian and he taught in America, and he begins to make a big campaign to reorganize the international order. and therefore Europe. He held several congresses, and it is interesting to note that great leaders of the end of the war of 1939-1945 were members of these congresses, attended these congresses. There, we remembered our King of Bohemia. But, more concentrated in Europe itself, very important organizations appeared. One of them was something called the European Information and Documentation Center, which was mainly managed by Archduke Otto of Habsburg. And why was he so interested in Portugal? Because when the Austro-Hungarian Empire fell, in the 1914-18 war he was a boy and came to Portugal. He spoke Portuguese like us and his father died in Madeira, in very bad conditions. And even something happened that I found moving. His father is in the process of being sanctified, he is already blessed and his son has come to Portugal – now he is deceased – and made an intervention at the Catholic University. And he said this: “My father’s body will remain in Madeira, because Madeira never had a saint”.

It’s the first…

Fantastic, that. However, this man had centers in eleven European countries. He had friends – and the principal, Admiral Sarmento Rodrigues, was a great Portuguese personality – who accompanied him. And since I was accompanying the admiral, who was from Trás-os-Montes, I joined in. I even ended up being president of a center. I even have a curious history of Sweden. We went to Sweden once, because we met in different countries, and we stayed in a castle, as it is called, the representatives of each country. There is an important book on this subject, on this movement. And one Sunday morning, they went knocking on doors: “There is a mass!” Or? “In the dining room!” Well, there was everything for the dining room. So there was a lady with a pianola, to make music during mass, and a German priest, helped by Father Aguiar, the guy from Colégio Pio XII. And at one point, it was a laugh at mass. Because? Because the priest explained that since Luther, it was the first time that a Catholic mass had been said in Sweden. It’s because? Because the Archduke had this family privilege, given by the Holy See, he even had a country altar that he carried. And then the priest wanted to make a mass with a certain solemnity, sung in music, but arranged only for this lady, that the only thing which played was the hymn of Luther! (Laughs)

That she was the only one to know!

Was! (Laughs)

Since you are talking about religion, let me ask you: what role does religion play in European identity?

It is enormous. It is enormous!

Although there are movements that always want to outrun.

Yes, but that’s something else. Because it is good to distinguish the organization of an intervening institution from what doctrine is. A Franciscan friend of mine died here some time ago, whose last sentence in the last book he wrote is just this: “God exists”. I was a great friend of his and they asked me for a comment, and I said, “He didn’t have to tell me, my mom already told me.” Well, but really, what begins to bring Europe closer is the intervention of the Bishop of Rome, after the fall of the Roman Empire, with the barbarians. A curious thing has happened, but it is for great meditations. The barbarians, by those who suffered the decline of the empire, were considered pure. They were ethical and faced the corruption that wound up the empire. And, therefore, the authority of the Pope was very great, for he was the only one who remained and, indeed, Christianity has undergone a huge evolution – few people notice that the word Christianity is used except for errors, that in the second century, not in the first, it takes time. There have been internal divisions, which is always wrong in Europe, and these internal divisions, before arriving at the idea of ​​national states, take centuries. In my impression, the great king who led us to a national state, without knowing it was going to happen, because it happens in effects, was D. Dinis. It’s because? Because D. Dinis appointed the first Portuguese admiral. We are celebrating 700 years since the appointment of the first admiral. Because? Because we have, as a small country, the longest coastline on the peninsula. And the result is that the attacks, the assaults, were frequent. So it also makes the pine forest.

A line of protection?

There had to be material to make the navy.

Ah!

I found the university. Well, that was only fully understood in the 19th century by a man by the name of Acton, Lord Acton, who said this: Usually, it is not the nation that forms the state; the state forms the nation. In fact, all this intervention of King D. Dinis is an intervention to defend his territory and be able to have an economic life. But when the end of the dynasty came to an end, for the first time the principle of dynastic succession was broken. The representatives of the people elect the king, who is an illegitimate son.

This is where this idea is created …

The nation. There is an expansion plan that D. Dinis assumes never crossed his mind. I’m not saying it’s true. But it seems to me that it was. Then that expansion begins and, interestingly, last year two translations of the history of Portugal, from the Anglo-Saxons, came out. What dominates their investigation, which is the only independent one, is: how do you explain that such a small country made the greatest empire?