Berlin lending market: From whom does Ivar Tollefsen buy 6,000 apartments in the capital? – Real estate – economics

The deal is over. On 28 September 2020, the Federal Cartel Office gave the green light to Heimstaden Berlin Residential 003 GmbH to acquire a large real estate portfolio in Berlin under file number B1-164 / 20 (stated by Tagesspiegel).

According to information in this newspaper, the seller is “Gabriel International Ltd. ua ”based in London. The previous holder of the portfolio in Berlin attracted attention several times. Their property management GMRE (Gabriel Management GmbH) was “notorious for cheating,” the daily taz reported in February under the slogan “Shark named Gabriel”. High tiered rent, questionable leases, poor or no maintenance and repairs, as well as excessive operating bills – the sins register compiled by taz is long and difficult. “It can only get better” is heard from the Berlin branch of Heimstaden.

The Swedish housing group Heimstaden Bostad is controlled by Ivar Erik Tollefsen, who has become famous through several Antarctic expeditions. The financial volume of the housing package with 3902 units in central Berlin is around 830 million euros – not yet denied. Heimstaden is represented in six European countries: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and, since 2018, also in Germany. Since the summer of 2018, Heimstaden has acquired a total of approximately 1,500 flats in Berlin with a total investment of 265 million euros, according to a local partner in the country: Skjerven Group, a real estate investment company based in Berlin. The founder and managing director of the company is Einar Skjerven, who comes from Norway.

Tollefsen’s local partner in Berlin is real estate agent Einar Skjerven

In February 2020, Skjerven reported the largest privately managed transaction in the Berlin housing market since the announcement of the so-called rent ceiling plans in June last year. At that time it was about 599 apartments with approximately 44,650 square meters. However, not all of them are in Berlin: out of a total of 27 properties, six are in Bielefeld. The 21 houses in Berlin are spread throughout the city in seven districts and are mostly in attractive locations on the S-Bahn circuit. The total purchase price was around 125 million euros, Skjerven said.

And so it went: In May 2020, Heimstaden in Berlin acquired approximately 300 units and a total lease area of ​​20,000 square meters. Seven of the eight properties are located in the Mitte district of the Moabit and Wedding districts and another in the Prenzlauer Berg district, which is part of the Pankow district. Also in May, Skjerven bought two more houses with 70 apartments for Heimstaden. Two Wilhelminian-style houses are located in the Prenzlauer Berg district of Berlin, near Schönhauser Allee. The total investment was about 15 million euros, Skjerven said: This corresponds to a purchase price of around 2600 euros per square meter. It can certainly be built on with regard to profit margins. The acquisition was the third portfolio agreement this year managed by the Skjerven Group for Heimstaden in Berlin. The collaboration began in 2018: The Skjerven Group acquired the portfolio of Heimstaden AB, the largest Scandinavian private housing company, for 66 million euros. Ten residential properties in Berlin-Spandau have a total area of ​​27,831 square meters, 484 housing units and fifty parking spaces.

Berlin has a stable rental market – a good basis for investment

“We are pleased with our successful entry into the German market.” Real estate prices in Berlin are constantly rising, starting at a relatively low level, “said Magnus Nordholm, Deputy CEO of Heimstaden, about the business in 2018:” Combined with a very stable rental market with almost no vacancies, it forms a good basis for profitable investment. Thanks to the long-term investment strategy we are pursuing, the German residential real estate market still offers great potential. According to Thomas Daily, Heimstaden had 31,600 apartments in Sweden, Norway and Denmark at the time and a property value of 54.8 billion. Swedish krona. According to information about the company from August 2020, Heimstaden now owns 100,000 housing units in Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Germany and the Czech Republic. Assets in Swedish kronor: 135 trillion.

Heimstaden is based in Malmö, Sweden. Heimstaden enters into partnerships with its owners – such as European pension funds and insurance companies. Particularly close relations have been established with Swedish pension funds: Alecta, Folksam, Ericsson and KPA Pension, Sandvik.

The company invests in regulated and unregulated markets. According to the company, 58 percent of housing units are in unregulated markets.

Heimstaden began establishing a local organization and asset management in Berlin on September 1, 2020. “We are confident that tenants will soon realize that we will solve their problems quickly and efficiently,” promises Bernd Arts, head of communications: we want to be and what we are: Friendly owner. “The general conditions in Berlin have been carefully checked and taken into account before the purchase. Heimstaden has a long-term investment strategy acting without the intention of short-term profit. Houses would not be bought to be resold. However, Heimstaden has big plans for CEO Helge Krogsbol in Germany.

Heimstaden wants to become a major player in Germany

The internal company presentation shows that the portfolio is to be expanded with both existing units and new buildings. “Establishment as one of the leading housing companies in the German real estate market” is defined as a goal in the documentation. Over the next few years, several offices will be opened in Germany.

The new building is part of planning in Scandinavia. According to the company document, Heimstaden has 19282 units planned or under construction (as of Q2 2020). The number of completions is expected to double in the coming years: from 1059 in 2021 to 2009 in 2022, through 4792 in 2023 to 10690 in 2024. The first construction contract in the Netherlands was signed this year; Discussions with municipalities and other interest groups in the Czech Republic are still ongoing. The 20-page document does not reveal what new buildings can be expected in Germany or Berlin.

Heimstaden announces a tenant-friendly strategy under the heading “Friendly Homes”: “Because modernization often leads to higher rents, customers decide for themselves whether they want to modernize their apartment. The return on our investment is achieved even without extensive modernization and a large increase in rent. “In a short sentence, the head of the communication:” The acquisition of apartments by Heimstaden will not bring any negative changes for the tenants. “