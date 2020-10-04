Nuno’s favorite son will stay but it turned out that was Neto to decide – and Wolves won for the first time in four games – Observed …

Last Thursday, Fernando Santos announced the 26-man squad for the national team’s triple entry which starts against Spain on Wednesday. The national coach’s roster ended up confirming the idea that Wolverhampton, in addition to having the largest fleet of Portuguese Premier League players, also has a hard core of important elements in the selection: on the 26 names presented by Fernando Santos, five play Moulineux.

Rui Patrício, Nélson Semedo, João Moutinho, Rúben Neves and Daniel Podence have all been invited to upcoming national team games and was the second, who was also the last to reach Wolves, who spoke this week with the club media transfer from Spain to England. He spoke about the influence of other Portuguese when choosing the club, the winning mentality he took at Wolverhampton and, of course, the time difference between Barcelona and the English city.

“First of all, the weather is very different. The city too, but of course the club is very good. The training center is good and I think I made a good decision coming here, not only to grow as a player but also as a person, ”the former Benfica team began by saying. “A lot of people influenced me and I spoke with Moutinho, with Rúben [Neves] and with other players who also play here and they’ve all influenced me. I’m sure it will make my adaptation a lot easier. This team is very important, not only in the UK but internationally, and last year they played well, ”added Semedo, who then referred to the relationship with Nuno Espírito Santo.

“He always speaks English with us, even in training, all about the games and stuff, he always speaks English. But if there is something we don’t understand, then he explains it in Portuguese. I’m not studying English at the moment but I’m trying to improve myself. Even if I’m not in class, I’m learning from my colleagues, “added the full-back, who started again this Sunday at the Wolves reception at Fulham.

Against the recently promoted side to the Premier League, Nuno Espírito Santo’s group have sought to end one of the most negative streaks of recent seasons: until Sunday, Wolves have suffered three consecutive defeats between Stoke City (League Cup), Manchester City (Premier League) and West Ham (4-0) and only three points won in the league. Maybe that’s why, and due to the four goals conceded last week against the Hammers, Espírito Santo has opted for a more conservative approach towards Fulham. The usual 3x4x3 gave way to a 3x5x2 with João Moutinho and Adama Traoré on the bench and Pedro Neto, Podence, Neves and Semedo on the eleven. All of this also in the week the Wolves ended up receiving one of the expected news of the season.

Raúl Jiménez, the team’s scorer and a name closely associated with Manchester United in recent weeks, has renewed his contract with Wolves until 2024 and has rested the club and the fans – interestingly, at a time when Cavani is closer to being confirmed in the red devils. “I am happy to be here and to be a part of this great club. Since I was a kid I just wanted to play, I just wanted to enjoy it all and live and that’s why I’m here. It didn’t take a lot of persuasion. It was easy for me to say yes because from the start that was what I was looking for. Wolves have always given me all the confidence and the opportunity to be an important element in the attack and that was what I was looking for when I arrived in Europe, so I am very happy to stay at the club ”, said the Mexican striker, who this Sunday he was also starting alongside Podence up front.

Against Fulham, where Ivan Cavaleiro was the starter, Wolves ended up going in the interval scoreless and after a first half with few chances – Nélson Semedo, in a reload on an initial shot from Pedro Neto that Areola defended forward (27 ′), Was the one who was closest to the opening of the scorer. In the second half, however, Wolves only needed a little over ten minutes to unlock the result: the ball was left to Neto, who appeared to be tipped to the left as he entered the penalty area and pulled low to score the first goal of the match (56 ′).

Moutinho came 20 minutes from time to replace Podence, Semedo and Neto left in exchange with Ki-Jana Hoever and Adama Traore and the result did not change again. In the week that Raúl Jiménez, the most important man in Wolverhampton’s attack in recent years, has renewed, it is finally young Pedro Neto to show that he is bet for the next seasons and that he remains decisive. In between, Wolves won for the first time in four games, came back to victory and added three more points in the Premier League.