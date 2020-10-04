Belarus. Arrests and water jets to disperse thousands of demonstrators in Minsk – Observer

The Belarusian police dispersed this Sunday with water jets the several thousand demonstrators who returned to the streets of Minsk this Sunday to protest against the re-election of the disputed president Alexander Lukashenko, indicated government sources, also confirming the arrests.

“A water cannon was used in Minsk,” Belgian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Tchemodanova said, speaking in an interview with France-Presse (AFP), saying that police forces had also made several arrests, but without moving forward. More details.

Since the disputed presidential elections of August 9, which gave Lukashenko, in power for 26 years, a sixth term and which the Belarusian opposition considers fraudulent, hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have taken to the streets (often on Sunday) to protest , demonstrations which were marked by a strong and violent repression of the Belarusian security forces.

This Sunday was no exception and more than 100,000 people took part today, according to the Russian agency Interfax, in a march dedicated in particular to “political prisoners”.

The Belarusian independent portal Tut.by reported that tens of thousands of people were on the streets of the country’s capital, posting images of a crowd waving flags and banners in the colors of the Belarusian opposition (white, Red and white) .

As on other Sundays, the Belarusian authorities deployed a strong contingent, with riot units and armored vehicles.

They also restricted access to mobile internet and reduced the operation of public transport to hamper mobilization, according to international agencies.

On Friday, Belarusian authorities also revoked the accreditations of all foreign media in the country, making it difficult for media coverage of events in the former Soviet republic.