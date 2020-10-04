SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach: “Vaccinations for everyone will probably not be available until autumn 2021” – Politiek

Karl Lauterbach (57) has been a member of the German Bundestag for the SPD since 2005. The medical profession – specializing in health economics and epidemiology – is a much sought-after expert in the corona crisis. In view of the rapidly increasing number of corona infections, he advocates national regulations for strict hygiene rules, such as a ban on private parties with more than 25 people.

Mr Lauterbach, what do you think of the idea of ​​a national corona traffic light?

Actually, I don’t think much about the idea. As soon as the traffic light turns green, it would give a false sense of security, but there is currently no reason for that. On the contrary, we are entering a second wave and we have to be very vigilant everywhere. It is also a problem if different criteria are set off against each other for such a traffic light.

What do you mean?

For example, the number of free intensive care beds currently hardly plays a role in the course of the pandemic. The decisive factor is the number of people now infected with the corona virus and their age distribution. This shows the mortality we can expect in a few weeks. We need to focus on the new cases in an early warning system.

They call for priority to be given to the issuing of rapid tests: first care facilities, then schools. What do you expect from this strategy?

We shouldn’t waste tests. We currently do not have any approved tests to do at home. Until now, we’ve needed medical specialists to run the tests. When we have two to four million tests per week available, we have to ask ourselves where we can use them most effectively. We have to make sure that people in the care facilities do not die and that our children can go to school.

Incidentally, I think we should secure the schools for at least another year, ideally with air filters and other precautions. The studies so far suggest that there is a good chance that we will not be able to vaccinate children next year either. We will first be able to vaccinate the risk groups. Vaccinations for everyone will probably not be available until fall 2021. And they will probably only protect against a serious course, not infection. As far as the tests are concerned, we must now set priorities and not waste them on, say, stadium visitors or cinema visitors.

Two employees in the laboratory of a mobile corona testing station in Baden-Württemberg, photo: dpa / Uwe Anspach

Why are there so few tests?

Few companies perform these tests; however, global demand is enormous. I assume that the availability of the tests will be much greater in the coming year. Then there will certainly be self-tests that you can do at home.

When do you expect such home tests?

They should be ready for market in a few weeks. But it is difficult to say when they will be approved in Germany. For this you first need studies, which are not even in preparation.