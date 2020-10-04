US Election Challenger Leads In Polls: Biden Continues To Expand Control Over Trump – Politics

While US President Donald Trump grapples in the hospital with the consequences of his corona infection, his poll figures deteriorate a month before the election. In two studies, Democratic challenger Joe Biden managed to extend his lead significantly.

According to a survey by the Wall Street Journal and NBC News, it ranks at the top nationally with 14 percentage points – six points more than in the previous month. The scores are worst for the incumbent party competing for re-election this year.

The poll was held two days after Tuesday’s TV debate – before it was announced Friday night that Trump had tested positive for the virus.

Dissatisfied with corona measures

A Reuters / Ipsos survey was conducted Friday and Saturday, which was also published on Sunday, which already made respondents aware that the president was ill. Here too, Biden managed to extend his lead to ten percentage points, one or two points more than in the week before.

US President Donald Trump spoke from the hospital Photo: imago images / Italy Photo Press

65 percent of those polled said Trump would not have been sick if he had “taken the coronavirus more seriously.” 57 percent are also unhappy with the president’s measures against the pandemic, three points more than last week.

Further TV duels unclear

The extremely heated TV debate in Cleveland / Ohio, in which Trump in particular constantly interrupted his opponent Biden, had followed more than 70 million people. In retrospect, there was a lot of criticism of the Fox News presenter for not being able to get the president under control.

After Trump’s illness, it is uncertain whether the two planned duels will take place. The debate scheduled for next Wednesday between vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris should take place against it. While Trump’s planned events have been canceled for the time being, Pence is now apparently taking over some of the gigs. The Biden campaign also pulled all negative ads, but the former vice president is continuing his election campaign.

Trump looks sick

How exactly Trump was treated for two days at the Walter Reed Military Hospital near Washington is still unclear. His personal physician Sean Conley did not give everything, despite “significant” progress since the corona diagnosis. “Although he’s not out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic,” Conley said in a memorandum released by the White House on Sunday evening.

Trump himself referred in a video message from the hospital that he distributed on Twitter on Saturday night, that would determine the course of the disease in the coming days. The 74-year-old showed herself at a desk, but looks battered in the video.