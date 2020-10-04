Netflix’s penetration rate is impressive

A recent eMarketer report shows how Netflix has managed to establish itself in Europe and particularly in Spain. The country will have more than 20 million users of video-on-demand services by 2021. That is neither more nor less than 40.1% of the country’s population. An enormous penetration rate.

An incredible penetration rate in Spain

Europe is an ideal playground for Netflix. The eMarketer study shows how much Europeans like the American streaming service. We can see that the Covid-19 pandemic clearly appears to have accelerated this process. Netflix announced it had 10.1 million subscribers worldwide in the second quarter of 2020. The direct consequences of containment measures in Europe and in other countries around the world.

The streaming service has 25.9 million new subscribers in this first half of the year alone. The situation is the same in other European countries: in Germany, Netflix will soon have 77.1% of the subscribers to a streaming service, just like in Denmark. In France and the UK, over 80% of paid service users have chosen Netflix. In Spain this rate is lower at around 70%, probably because the Spanish have more choice among the different services offered.

Netflix is ​​way ahead of everyone

According to Matteo Ceurvels, an analyst at eMarketer, this strong growth is likely to slow in the second half of 2020. Netflix has a lot to do to fend off competition from emerging platforms like Disney +, HBO Max, or even Amazon Prime Video, which are taking the increasingly important role in the streaming services landscape. Despite the rise of these various services, we can see that Netflix is ​​keeping some head start and continues to take the lead.

In France, 20% of Internet traffic is used by Netflix. An impressive number that shows how the platform occupies an important place in the navigation of the French and Europeans in general. The share of traffic is also very high worldwide: 15%. A figure that shows the power of the American company. Even if Disney + is taking up more space and catching up with Netflix to some extent, the two services are not yet playing in the same space. It must be said that the company is constantly investing in innovation and producing original content that is most likely to make all the difference to users.