Zuza Homem de Mello, a genius of music in his heart and his veins, has passed away | The music

Journalist, critic, researcher, broadcaster, producer, double bass player in his youth, Zuza Homem de Mello died in his sleep in São Paulo. He was 87 years old. Thus, Brazil loses one of its great figures.

Born in São Paulo on September 20, 1933, Zuza had completed his new book on September 29, this time a full biography of João Gilberto, continuing a previous profile published by Publifolha in 2001 and titled João Gilberto. A book in which he says he wants to apply the rigor and seriousness that had already presided over all his previous works: Brazilian popular music sung and told (1976), The song in time (in two volumes, written in co-author with Jairo Severiano, 1997) -98), João Gilberto (2001), The era of festivals (2003), Music in the veins: memories and repetitions (2007), Here is the bossa nova (2008), Music with Z (2014) and Copacabana: the path to samba-canto (1929-1958) (2017).

On Saturday evening, when the work was done, he had toast Ercília Lobo, his wife and partner in countless musical adventures over 35 years old, to “all successful projects”. A few hours later, he would die in his sleep at his home in São Paulo, the victim of a myocardial infarction. Ercília, in a text signed by his children and grandchildren, wrote: “Zuza left us alone after living a busy life!”

Lord of elegant, neat and intelligent writing, José Eduardo Homem de Mello, universally known as Zuza, studied in his youth in the United States, at the School of Jazz and the Julliard School of Music, contacting there the big names in jazz (Ray Brow was your teacher). He returned from the United States in 1959 and the double bass was his instrument of choice, until television led him to put the instrument aside and embark on other adventures which, from television, lead him to radio (“The radio was what interested me. The voice, the strength of the voice,” he told PÚBLICO in a long interview in 2015) and also to programming, especially at festivals , popular music and jazz. Festivals where he applies all the knowledge he had acquired in the United States with a plethora of exceptional musicians, seeing John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, Billie Holiday, Charles Mingus, Dizzy Gillespie and others perform .

In Brazil, he interviewed for his articles and books the biggest names in the music scene (Tom Jobim, Vinícius de Moraes, Baden Powell, Elis Regina, among hundreds of other names) and on TV Record he helped organize and to hire names like Sammy Davis Jr., Sarah Vaughan or Ella Fitzgerald. His book Música com Z won him an APCA (São Paulo Association of Art Critics) award and on August 23, 2018 he became immortal (this is, by tradition, the name given to academics) when he been invited to become a member of the Academia Paulista de Letras, occupying the chair 17 out of a total of 40

Enthusiastic for his work, beaming with contagious happiness, Zuza was also the owner of an “absolutely prodigious memory”, as the journalist Fernando Kassab recalled on Instagram, where he praised this tireless researcher and his long-time friend. This happiness, due to the success and also to the echo of his work, has reflected it in countless speeches and interviews – and has had a lot, lately, on the radio and on the Internet.

A Brazilian newspaper said that speaking of the day he cried while listening to the album Amoroso, which João Gilberto released in 1977, Zuza would have cried “once again”. For now, it’s Brazil’s and the world’s turn to mourn with him, celebrating the success of a busy life.

