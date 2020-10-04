Renato Sanches scores in Lille’s triumph in Strasbourg | French League

Lille provisionally took the lead in the French football championship this Sunday, winning 3-0 in Strasbourg, on a goal from Renato Sanches, on a sixth day.

Lille have 14 points, one more than Rennes, which now hosts Reims, 19th and penultimate, and Lens, which won 2-0 on Saturday against Saint-Étienne, while triple French champion Paris Saint-Germain remains in fourth place with 12.

In Strasbourg, Turkish Zeki Celik scored the first goal of the match in the 21st minute, then, in the second half, in an insistent gesture, in the 53rd, Renato Sanches scored the second for Lille, and Turkish striker Burak Yilmaz closed the scorer at 68.

Besides Renato Sanches, Lille also counted on José Fonte in the “eleven”, while Xeka was launched at 74 to replace Canadian Jonathan David, and Tiago Djaló did not leave the bench.

Bordeaux also won 3-0, beating Dijon’s “red lantern” at home with two first-half goals, by Rémi Oudin and Samuel Kalu, and with Croatian Toma Basic shutting down in the 89th minute.

Bordeaux are in ninth place in Ligue 1, with nine points, the same as Brest, who beat Monaco 1-0, with just one goal from French midfielder Romani Faivre, just after eight minutes.

On the side of the Monegasques, Gelson Martins started, with Florentino Luís, a newcomer on loan from Benfica, entering the interval. In Brest, Heriberto Tavares was in the bank, but was not used.

For its part, Montpellier, who got off to a good start to the championship and continued in fifth place, with 10 points, lost against Nîmes (1-0), thanks to a late goal by French striker Renaud Ripart.

Portuguese defender Pedro Mendes of Montpellier played for 87 minutes of the game.

Finally, Metz beat Lorient 3-1, Senegal striker Ibrahima Niane wearing the hero cape, scoring all three goals for the winning team, which sits in 14th place. Lorient’s goal (17th place) was scored by Pierre Yves Hamel.

