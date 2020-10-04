Poiares Maduro and Rui Tavares sign an open letter against the appointment of European prosecutors | European Parliament

An open letter has been sent to the European Parliament asking it to refer the matter to the Court of Justice of the European Union so that the process of appointing prosecutors representing the Member States of the European Union to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office is canceled, has been signed. by Miguel Poiares Maduro, university professor and former PSD minister, and Rui Tavares, also university professor, founder of Livre and former MEP.

The open letter, published by Euronews, calls into question the fact that in Portugal, Bulgaria and Belgium the names indicated are not selected according to the established protocol, but that there has been interference in the appointment by the governments of these three countries. In other words, in these three cases, “a candidate different from that recommended by the independent commission” was chosen without the reasons being revealed. A fact which, according to the subscribers of the open letter, “undermines the credibility of the independence of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office and the rule of law in the European Union”. They further assert that “the Union cannot claim to be a defender of the rule of law if its own public prosecutor’s office is born in violation of this rule of law”.

In the case of Portugal, the Minister of Justice, Francisca Van Dunem, was chosen by the prosecutor José Guerra, in place of the magistrate Ana Carla Almeida, initially classified according to the rules of the independent European commission which supervised the selection process for European prosecutors.

Besides Poiares Maduro and Rui Tavares, fourteen other academics also signed the open letter: Alberto Alemanno, Andrea Simmoncini, Dimitry Kochenov, Dominique Ritling, Federico Fabrinni, Harm Schepel, Laurent Pech, Loic Azoulai, Kalypso Nicolaides, Kim Lane Scheppele, Oreste Pollicini , Paul Craig, Sébastien Platon, Tomasz Tadeusz Koncewicz.

