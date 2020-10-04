Berlin housing market: makes tenants owners! – Politics

The debate

Berlin SPD member of the Bundestag Cansel Kiziltepe and deputy SPD chairman Kevin Kühnert have criticized Berlin CDU Bundestag member Jan-Marco Luczak for his position on housing policy in the Tagesspiegel. Jan-Marco Luczak is the spokesperson for the legal policy of the parliamentary group of the Union in the Bundestag and chairman of the CDU regional group in Berlin. At the federal level, work is currently underway on an amendment to the construction law. Kiziltepe and Kühnert accused Luczak of preventing stricter rules for converting rental apartments into condominiums. The design is currently being coordinated by departments in the federal cabinet. The two SPD politicians attacked Luczak sharply, writing: “You can’t lift a finger at tenants, especially those with low and middle incomes, more clearly.” You can read the full article by Cansel Kiziltepe and Kevin Kühnert here. The Tagesspiegel asked Jan-Marco Luczak for an answer, which you can read below.

Tenancy law in Germany is one of the best in Europe

An apartment is a retreat and a central place for families to live together, a piece of home. It was therefore always the CDU’s position: no one should lose his apartment because he can no longer pay his rent. That is why we, as federal legislators, have anchored strong social safety barriers in tenancy law in recent years – from the rent brake to capping the allocation of modernization costs. Our tenancy law in Germany is currently one of the best in Europe. The interests of tenants and landlords are not played off against each other, but brought into a social balance.

Government intervention alone cannot solve the problem of rising rents

However, regulation and government intervention alone cannot solve the problem of rising rents. They only start with the symptoms, but don’t fight the causes. Rents are rising because the demand for housing is greater than the supply. Only if the course is set so that more, faster and more cost-effective buildings can be built will rents be affordable in the long term. There is still a lot to do here – also and especially in Berlin.

In addition to protecting tenants, the CDU’s central goal has always been to make more people dream of their own four walls. Property creates a space of freedom that is independent of the state and that allows people to independently shape their lives. It is the basis of economic and individual freedom. Ownership is a prerequisite for a free social order. Home ownership is important to private retirement provision and protects against rising rents.

Four out of five Germans want their own home

People have a good feeling for that. Four out of five Germans dream of their own home. Unfortunately, this dream rarely comes true. Germany is behind in Europe when it comes to ownership percentage. Slightly less than half of the people in our country have a house. In other European countries this is 70 percent and more.

I want to change that. I therefore reject the SPD’s prohibition to convert rental apartments into owner-occupied apartments. Because a conversion ban prevents the creation of new apartment buildings. It is then inevitable that prices will rise. The result is that even fewer people can afford their own home. This makes real estate building more difficult, cementing rent and disrupting many people’s dreams.

A conversion ban does not lead to more tenant protection

A conversion ban does not lead to more tenant protection either. The arguments put forward are incorrect, they play with people’s fears. That’s dubious and cynical. With conversion, the protection against dismissal does not decrease, but increases. In Berlin, termination for personal use after conversion is out of the question for ten years. After that, the regular legal regime applies, an owner must register his own use, prove and, if necessary, enforce it in court.

Courts are rightly strict about protecting tenants. Many converted condominiums are also part of a private retirement plan that is based on rental income. These apartments are currently not used themselves, but rented out. The equation that conversion means displacement does not work.

How we can help tenants become owners

Tenants also have a pre-emptive right when renovating. Since rental apartments generally achieve lower purchase prices, this is a good option for home ownership. Those who ban conversions rob tenants of this opportunity. Of course I know that the threshold to buy is high for many people. But I don’t want to accept this with a shrug. Rather than relying on prohibitions, we should provide targeted support to tenants in building real estate, for example through subordinated loans to replace equity capital and family-friendly property transfer tax deductions. Tenants to owners should be our credo, not prohibit the formation of real estate.

The purpose of the Berlin Constitution is to create and maintain adequate living space and to create living space. Both, in equal coexistence, are also a wise and correct path for Germany.