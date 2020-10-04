Catarina Martins Says There is a “Negotiating Stalemate” in OE2021, But Refuses to Script | BE

BE coordinator Catarina Martins said this Sunday that there is a “negotiating impasse” in negotiations with the government for the next state budget, either on the Novo Banco or on questions of work or social protection.

“Unfortunately, there is an impasse in the negotiations on fundamental questions”, declared the BE leader, after the meeting of the National Bureau, the highest body of the party between the congresses.

Asked about the government’s commitment not to grant any public loan to the Resolution Fund to finance Novo Banco in 2021, Catarina Martins felt that this was not a real solution.

“What the government is presenting to us is not yet a solution, it’s a kind of trick,” he criticized, saying that if it is the Resolution Fund to pay to Novo Banco, there is will always have a cost to the public purse.

When asked whether BE will fail in the next budget if the government does not agree to go further in this file – the party proposes the direct capitalization of Novo Banco by the bank -, Catarina Martins has never answered in such a way. Claire. “We are very determined to create solutions and I will not start to create impossible scenarios because we are working for what is possible,” he said.

However, the BE leader added that “nobody would understand that the PS would create a political crisis because they want to give money to Lone Star [detentora da maioria do Novo Banco] without even investigating what is happening, ”arguing that there is a“ large majority ”in Parliament for an independent investigation to be carried out. “There is a week left before the presentation of the state budget, it will be a week of efforts to get out of this impasse,” he said.

Catarina Martins defended that BE, from the start of the negotiations, presented “a transparent path, with clear and publicly known conditions”, considering that the viability of the budget by the party “depends on the options of the PS”.

On certain subjects, the BE coordinator considers that the impasse lies in the difficulty of the government to “fulfill the commitments of the PS”, such as the return to the rules in force in unemployment benefits and social unemployment before the troika.

Asked about the announcements made on Friday by the Secretary of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Duarte Cordeiro, in labor matters – such as a moratorium on the expiration of collective bargaining for 18 months – the BE leader stressed that he was just a postponement. and that the government has not shown itself to be available for a “structural change” in labor laws.

“There are subjects in which it is incomprehensible that the PS and the government have no will to negotiate,” he said, calling on the executive not to back down on the commitment in terms of the minimum wage national (SMN).

Asked whether BE is obliged to make the state budget viable at a time when the country is going through a pandemic, Catarina Martins replied that the party “does not want a political crisis, but wants solutions”.

“There is a social, economic and health crisis to which the country must respond. What would be strange is that the PS wanted to create a budget crisis because it did not want to meet the minimum wage commitment, did not want to replace severance pay or because it found it normal that the service national health no longer has doctors ”, he retorted.

The draft state budget for 2020 must be submitted to the Assembly of the Republic on October 12.

